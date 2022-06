Areas of showers and thunderstorms have been pushing across parts of KELOLAND the past 12 hours. You can see most of the rain has been falling in the southeast. Most of the official rain gauge numbers are low, but Parkston just south of Mitchell reports around .40″ as of 6:30am. Quarter inch or higher totals are common in the green band on the map just west and north of Sioux Falls.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO