The novel Corporate Stratagem goes global and petitions bipartisan support. I believe it is the right-wing political stance that primarily advocates for the organization of society utilizing corporate assemblages based on their common interests. But today, we can see that is far from the truth. It is merely because there is a shift in political ideologies, but there is a drift in how corporations seek power in a given society. For instance, all of us know that in the United States, the Republican Party is known for being a pro-corporation. They have historically fought for equalizing corporations with human beings. That is called the personification of corporations. But today, the democratic party is a corporatist too.

2022-02-27