ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

99 problems! Ice cream sellers say they are facing 'nightmare' shortage of Cadbury Flakes for the second year in a row due to 'global supply chain disruptions' ahead of 35C heatwave

By Jack Wright For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

With a 'summer of discontent' looming in the form of mass strikes and a full-scale economic crisis, weary Britons going through a tough time are probably looking forward to a holiday by the sea.

But if you were looking forward to strolling along the beach with an ice cream in hand as temperatures hit a searing 35C, your plans may have been crushed – as ice cream sellers face a 'nightmare' shortage of Cadbury 99 Flakes for the second year in a row.

The crumbly chocolate treats are crucial to the sweet treat combo known as a 99 that has kept British families happy for years.

Now, Cadbury's parent company has revealed that it is working hard to resolve 'global supply chain disruptions' after deciding to have most of its Flakes produced in a factory near Cairo, Egypt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BXSkt_0gADMNiL00
Ice cream sellers face a 'nightmare' shortage of Cadbury 99 Flakes, stock image used
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=314bwh_0gADMNiL00
It is unknown why the chocolates are called 99 Flakes but it is possibly a reference to when they topped soft-serve cones that sold for only 99p 

Could THIS be the reason that it's called the 99 Flake?

It used to be thought that the chocolates are called 99 Flakes from when they topped soft-serve cones that sold for only 99p.

However, Cadbury suggested the topper takes its name from a period where things considered elite by Italians were referred to as 99s because the King of Italy had an elite bodyguard unit of 99 men.

The chocolatier said: 'In the days of the monarchy in Italy, the King had a specially chosen guard consisting of 99 men, and subsequently anything really special or first-class was known as '99' - and that is how '99' Flake came by its name.'

Abby Beech, owner of Abbey's Ice Cream in Hessle, East Yorkshire, said she had been limited to 10 boxes are her supplier.

'There are 144 [Flakes] in a box. It sounds a lot but if you go to a large event you could easily use eight or nine boxes,' she told the BBC.

US giant Mondelez said sales have outstripped stock levels agreed with its customers at the start of the year.

A spokesperson said: 'In line with what many other companies are reporting, we are experiencing some global supply chain disruptions, alongside a recent increase in demand for the product in the UK and Ireland above the levels that we agreed with our customers at the start of the year.

'This means we are experiencing some short-term stock challenges on Flake 99.

'We are working, and will continue to work hard, to resolve the situation, and are working closely with our direct distributive customers to manage stock allocation fairly based on initial forecasts.'

MailOnline has contacted Mondelez, Cadbury's parent company, for further comment.

The Ice Cream Alliance said: 'There is, once again, a shortage of the flake product.

'This is disappointing to our members and their customers as the Flake product is synonymous with the whippy ice cream known as the Flake99 and enjoyed throughout the UK especially during the summer months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iRnbi_0gADMNiL00
The entrance to the Cadbury factory in Bournville on April 5, 2017 in Birmingham

'The ICA hopes that the supply issue is resolved as soon as possible to benefit both our members, the ice cream industry and their customers.'

It used to be thought that the chocolates are called 99 Flakes from when they topped soft-serve cones that sold for only 99p.

However, Cadbury suggested the topper takes its name from a period where things considered elite by Italians were referred to as 99s because the King of Italy had an elite bodyguard unit of 99 men.

Comments / 2

Related
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS
Popculture

Sugar Recalled 'Due to Pieces of Plastic'

It is once again time to check the pantry, because officials have alerted consumers to yet another concerning recall. Rogers brand Golden Yellow Sugar was recalled by Lantic Inc. after the product was found to pose a possible health hazard due to pieces of plastic possibly in the sugar. Consumers were alerted to the recall in a Friday, May 27 recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
FOOD SAFETY
Money

8 New Shortages Shoppers Are Facing This Summer, From Popcorn to Pet Food

If you think pandemic-era shortages are fading away, think again. An ongoing shortage of baby formula due to a wide-ranging manufacturer recall has been causing hardships for families in recent months. Production recently resumed at a previously-closed plant, but meanwhile the crisis is still persisting. It’s not just baby formula....
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Coca-Cola's New Bottle Design Makes A Major Change To The Classic Packaging

Coca-Cola is one of the most popular beverage makers in the world. Per the marketing research organization, Green Book, 51% of 200 U.S. soda drinkers polled said they prefer Coke over Pepsi when it comes to choosing between the two. Of course, the proof is in the number of bottles sold, and according to the Coca-Cola website, its products are sold in more than 200 countries with over 1.9 billion bottles, cans, and cups served up on any given day.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heatwave#Food Drink#Cadbury Flakes#Britons#Cadbury 99#British#Italians#The King Of Italy#Abbey S Ice Cream
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
Egypt
Popculture

Hot Dogs Recalled for Unexpected Reason

We here at PopCulture.com have a fairly constant finger on the pulse when it comes to food recalls. Whether on their own volition or by government order, companies regularly pull items for serious risks such as failure to disclose allergens, foreign matter contamination or salmonella risks. However, this just-issued hot dog recall has reasoning one we rarely see.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

McDonald's Removes Controversial Item

McDonald's U.K. removed the Chilli Cheese Bites, an item unfamiliar to American fans, from its menu last month. The Chilli Cheese Bites had their devoted fans, but they were also at the center of a viral Facebook post. In March, Burger King U.K. made fun of McDonald's U.K. for adding it to their menu, 15 years after Burger King U.K. began offering a very similar menu item.
RESTAURANTS
rolling out

If you recently bought strawberries, throw them out; here’s why

If you recently bought strawberries, you need to think twice about eating them. Health officials are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in the United States and Canada that could possibly be linked to organic strawberries. Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that could cause liver disease and is caused by contaminated food or water.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Tuna Recalled, Could 'Contain Pieces of Metal'

A popular tuna is being pulled from store shelves after it was found to pose a potential hazard. The UK Food Standards Agency alerted consumers in a May 31 notice that Co-op recalled two different tuna products after it was discovered that they may contain pieces of metal, making them unsafe for consumers to eat.
FOOD SAFETY
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Red Lobster Closings in 2022

The beleaguered chain has faced substantial financial challenges in recent years, leading economists to again question its longevity. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, RestaurantClicks.com, EatThis.com, RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, EatThis.com, Mashed.com, RedLobster.com, and FSRMagazine.com.
ORLANDO, FL
MedicineNet.com

How Long Are Hard-Boiled Eggs Good For?

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, hard-boiled eggs, whether peeled or in the shell, must be eaten within a week after cooking. It is recommended to consume cooked eggs (hard-boiled or fried) immediately after cooking. If, however, due to lack of time or other reasons, you wish to boil and keep eggs in advance, do not make more than your week’s requirement of hard-boiled eggs.
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

Urgent fruit recall: These berries might be carrying norovirus

Food products that test positive for bacteria and viruses are usually recalled to reduce the risk of infection. And most food-related recalls follow positive testing for a type of bacteria, whether it’s E. coli, Salmonella, or Listeria. But viruses can also be found in food. And now, a virus is responsible for a brand new fruit recall. It’s the norovirus, which was found on samples coming from a lot of Below Zero raspberries, thus triggering a recall.
FOOD SAFETY
freightwaves.com

Why everyone is freaking out about Target’s inventory

Overstocking at Target, Walmart, Amazon, and other big retailers are the latest unexpected red flag for what’s happening in the economy. It’s an about-face from the beginning of 2022, when things were economically pretty peachy. Too peachy, one could argue: People were buying so much stuff that our ports and terminals could barely handle the massive import volume. Companies were desperate for someone, anyone, to come work for them. And movie theaters, offices, planes and other locales many eschewed during the pandemic were poised to bounce back; the omicron wave appeared mild compared to previous bouts of the coronavirus.
RETAIL
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

412K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy