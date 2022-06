Kathleen Marie Sabins passed away on the morning of June 13th 2022. She was 75 years old. She and her husband Chris met in High School in Southern California and were married on September 11, 1965. They moved to Auburn in 1976. Kate enjoyed being with family, travel and watching her grandchildren play sports. She is proceeded in death by her husband Chris Sabins, parents Sam and Mary Vasile, and Sister Patricia Neumeyer. She is survived by her sister Maureen Vasile of Iowa, sons Michael (Wendy) Sabins of Auburn and Todd Sabins of Polson, Montana, grandchildren Casey, Brian, Jackson (Michael), Dominique, Briana and Kiley (Todd). A memorial service will be held on a date yet to be determined.

