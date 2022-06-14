ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Satellite View of the Storm That Hit Chicago Is Absolutely Insane

By Kyle Koster
 2 days ago
GrimFacts
2d ago

That model shows cloud view not the actual storm, and it wasn’t as large as the model shows as well, which is why the storm only hit in a small selected area!!! I love how they keep trying to make things worse then it actually was

Jurell D
2d ago

we don't got to worry about gun violence if we destroy most of it with a tornado 💯 😐 wasn't in the forecast at all

Connie McClendon
2d ago

in the center of the cloud it looks like a peace ☮️ sign, Lord knows we all need some of that right now.

