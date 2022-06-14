ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida AG Moody Warns Parents Of ‘Digital Drug Dealers,’ Releases Fast Facts On Fentanyl

By Local - Liz Shultz
 2 days ago
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has released a new informational toolkit about protecting children from digital drug dealers during summer break—when kids often spend more time online.

The Fast Facts on Fentanyl Toolkit highlights how drug dealers utilize social media to sell illicit substances, and warns that those substances may contain deadly amounts of synthetic opioids. Attorney General Moody encourages Floridians to download the free toolkit and learn about synthetic opioids—including the emerging threat of Nitazenes.

Moody said, “Drug dealers are utilizing the internet to conduct their illicit business—often using social media to pressure children into purchasing deadly substances. Minors may be increasingly susceptible to digital dealers during the summer, when they may spend more time online. That is why I am releasing Fast Facts on Fentanyl to help parents talk to their children about the dangers of drug use. Sadly, we are reminded almost daily that one pill laced with fentanyl can kill. I hope this resource can help families better understand the risks associated with drug use and avoid tragedy.”

In the news: Left-Wing Media Attacks Florida Gov. DeSantis For Standing Up For Special Olympians

The Fast Facts on Fentanyl Toolkit highlights the dangers of fentanyl:

  • The synthetic opioid is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine;
  • Just two milligrams can be lethal;
  • Four out of every 10 pills found containing fentanyl have a potentially lethal dose; and
  • Counterfeit pills have been identified in all 50 states.

The toolkit also delves into the most popular social media applications, what the average age group is for each app and a detailed list of emojis used as codes in online conversations regarding illicit drug transactions. Here are some examples of emojis used to communicate about drugs:

  • Prescription Drugs
  • Dealer Advertising
  • Cocaine
  • Marijuana

The Fast Facts on Fentanyl Toolkit shows how dangerous illicit drugs can be, including the highly-lethal synthetic opioids that Attorney General Moody recently emergency scheduled known as Nitazenes.

To view Fast Facts on Fentanyl Toolkit, click here .

Florida Governor’s Campaign Launches DeSantis Education Agenda: Putting Students First, Protecting Parents’ Rights

 Governor Ron DeSantis’s re-election campaign today announced the launch of the DeSantis Education Agenda: Putting Students First, Protecting Parents’ Rights. This agenda is a statewide blueprint for school board candidates and members who are committed to advancing Governor DeSantis’s agenda priorities at the local school
Florida Abortion Law Hit With Second Challenge

A South Florida Jewish congregation has challenged a new state law that blocks abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, contending the measure violates privacy and religious-freedom rights. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Leon County circuit court by Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor, seeks to block the law
FLORIDA STATE
