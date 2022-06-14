ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telluride, CO

Telluride Bluegrass Festival titled by Taylor Childers and Tenius D returns to normal for 49th year

By World Nation News Desk
 2 days ago

Organizers of the Telluride Bluegrass Festival were unsure whether the event would return until a few months before the event took place in 2021. The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the spring was a promising sign that music lovers would be able to gather together over the summer, but uncertainty remained....

durangodowntown.com

Next Few Weeks in Southwest Colorado Packed with Events

Prepared to be charmed by a donkey during the Mancos Burrofest. The Ride of the Ancient's Gravel Grinder returns to benefit local conservation nonprofits and get your jewelers loupe ready for the 60th annual Four Corners Gem and Mineral Show. You're watching the Local News Roundup brought to you by Serious Texas Bar-B-Q and Man Cave Barber. I'm Wendy Graham Settle. Burros are so darn cute, so why not celebrate their charm every year? The Mancos Creative District hosts the third annual Mancos Burrofest, replete with donkey parade, obstacle course races and an art show on Saturday, June 18th. The grand parade of burros, featuring both burromeisters and their animals dressed in costume, starts the day's series of events at 10:00 AM in Boyle Park. Next, burros and their human leaders will compete in an obstacle course race to determine how well each donkey can follow its human's lead. From 1:00 to 4:00 PM, artists will sit with their burro models and create works of art on the spot. Durango artist Elizabeth Kinahan is this year's Burrofest featured artist and she'll be located in the number one canopy along with her burro model, Arlo, during the art show. All pieces will be for sale. Two presentations during the afternoon will include a packing demonstration at 2:00 PM and a discussion on adopting wild burros at 2:30 PM. Burrofest is free and open to the public. To learn more, visit mancoscreativedistrict.com. The Ride of the Ancients Gravel Grinder returns on July 8th and 9th in Dolores to raise funds for the Southwest Colorado Canyons Alliance, Friends of the Canyons of the Ancients National Monument and Trail of the Ancients Scenic Highway. Gravel Grinders are events that usually occur on back-country gravel roads. Riders can choose to ride a gravel bike, road bike, or mountain bike. This year's event starts off with a laugh when Navajo standup comedians, James and Ernie, perform at the Turquoise Raven Art Gallery in Cortez. Races start the next day from Flanders park in Dolores. Entrants may choose to ride the 104-mile circuit, a 30-mile circuit or a 19-mile family affair. The long route` follows gravel roads from Dolores to Dunton, then Groundhog Reservoir to the Dolores Norwood Road with 10 miles of single track in Boggy Draw. The shorter races will be on the road system in the Boggy Draw area and electric-assisted bikes are allowed. Vendors will be on hand from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM in Flanders Park with music featuring the 'Yoties beginning at 1:00 PM at the Dolores River Brewery. To learn more about the race or to enter, visit rideoftheancients.com. Get your jewelers loupe ready. The 60th Annual Four Corners Gem and Mineral Show is about to tumble into town on the weekend of July 8th through 10th. More than 60 gem and mineral dealers from across the United States will sell rocks, gems, minerals, crystals, fossils, meteorites, geodes, shells, and beads from around the world. Finished jewelry, jewelry-making equipment, tools and more will be available. In addition to the show, more than a dozen lapidary and jewelry-making classes have been scheduled throughout the weekend. Classes range from simple stone-cutting and polishing techniques to soldering silver jewelry. Enrollment is limited to six students for each class. Gold panning and treasure hunts will be on hand to keep kids entertained and food trucks will sell refreshments. The show will run from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM Friday and Saturday, and from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Sunday at the Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall. Classes will be in the Fairgrounds annex building and the Gem and Mineral Club across the street. Entry is $3 per day with children 12 and younger admitted free with an adult. To learn more, visit durangorocks.org.
DURANGO, CO
KJCT8

Stage 1 fire restrictions implemented across western Colorado

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - As of midnight Tuesday, the Uncompahgre and Gunnison Field Offices set Stage 1 fire restrictions in place. "The fire danger indices within the Southwest District are at very high to extreme, including high elevations," said acting Southwest District Fire Management Officer James Savage. "These restrictions are being put in place due to the persistent drought and weather conditions."
MONTROSE, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shares video of woman getting charged by moose near Ouray

IRONTON, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman captured the moment a cow moose charged at her multiple times. Now, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is sharing that video to remind people how dangerous moose can be. According to CPW, the attack happened last weekend near Ironton Park along the Million Dollar Highway, between Silverton and Ouray.
OURAY, CO
OutThere Colorado

23-year-old killed in accident near remote ghost town in Colorado

According to the Office of Emergency Management that represents Colorado's San Juan County, a 23-year-old male was killed in an ATV rollover accident on June 12. On Sunday, an emergency call was received at about 4:06 PM, reporting a rollover accident on County Road 2 in the area of Animas Forks. Animas Forks is a popular ghost town destination, located about 12 miles from Silverton, that people will often access via ATVs and other off-road vehicles. On a system of roads known as the Alpine Loop, this is one of the most popular off-roading destinations in the state among tourists and locals, alike.
COLORADO STATE

