San Bernardino County, CA

Sheep fire in San Gabriel Mountains faces windy weather again as 27% of firefighters

By World Nation News Desk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sheep fire that broke out over the weekend in the San Gabriel Mountains near Wrightwood had consumed nearly 990 acres by Monday afternoon as firefighters further extinguished the blaze after striking the ground and from the air. Fire figures around noon on Monday were 939 acres and 5%...

