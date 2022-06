The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States hit five dollars on Saturday, according to the American Automobile Association. Last month, gas was $4.40 per gallon. A year ago, it was $3.08. The average price of a gallon of gas as of Saturday was over four dollars per gallon in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. In California, it was $6.43.

