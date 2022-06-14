Outdoor events continue despite extreme heat

ST. LOUIS – From outside of Busch Stadium, the Cardinals take on the Pirates in a double-header Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The first game starts at 12:15 p.m. and the heat is certainly going to be on. It’s expected to be 96 degrees at first pitch with a heat index of 104. The Cardinals and Pirates squared off last night at Busch. When that game started at 6:45 p.m. Monday evening, the temperature then was also 96 with a heat index of 109.

The Cardinals have put out several free water stations around Busch Stadium for fans to fill up water bottles to stay hydrated. The Cards beat the heat and the Pirates last night, coming from behind to win 7-5.

