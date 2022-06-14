Here’s a schedule of events and activities for the annual Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Organizers for the Southern Heritage Classic released a schedule of events for the annual football game.

The game between college football rivals Jackson State University and Tennessee State University is set for Sept. 10 at 6 p.m.

Tailgate tickets sold out last week, according to a release from an event organizer.

Tickets for the game itself start at $23.

Here’s a schedule of events:

Thursday, September 8

Classic Concert -- 8 p.m., The Orpheum Theatre. The O’Jays – Last Stop on the Love Train. The Final Tour. With Jay Lamont.

Tickets: $128, $98, $88 and $68 plus service charges. All seats reserved. On sale now at The Orpheum Theatre box office and Ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone, call 1-800-745-3000.

Friday, September 9

Classic College & Career Fair -- 9 a.m., Pipkin Building at Tiger Lane/Liberty Park. Presented by the City of Memphis Office of Youth Services. Regional college and university representatives will be available to provide information about attending college. For information and a list of participating schools, contact Seria Ross at (901) 636-6264 or email seria.ross@memphistn.gov. Visit online at www.cityofmemphisyouth.org. Free admission.

Classic Coaches Luncheon presented by FedEx -- Noon, Renasant Convention Center/Grand Ballroom. A Classic salute to JSU head football coach Deion Sanders and TSU head football coach Eddie George. Special guest speaker: Penny Hardaway, Head Basketball Coach, University of Memphis. Invitation only.

Classic Funk Fest -- 8 p.m., Landers Center. Let’s get funky with The Bar-Kays, ConFunkShun, Original Lakeside, and SOS Band. Hosted by Jay Lamont. Tickets: $98, $88 and $68 plus service charges. All seats reserved. On sale now at Landers Center Box Office and Ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone, call 1-800-745-3000.

Saturday, September 10

Classic Tailgate -- 8 a.m., Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium parking lots and Tiger Lane. Friends, Food and Football. For more information, call (901) 729-4344.

Penny Hardaway Memphis District Golf Classic -- 8 a.m., $500 per team, 4 man scramble. For information, call (901) 265-4886 or online at www.memphisdistrictgolfclassic.org.

Classic Parade -- 9 a.m., Presented by the Orange Mound Community Parade Committee (OMCPC) as a salute to the Southern Heritage Classic. The parade route is along Park Avenue from Haynes to Airways featuring area high school marching bands. For information, contact Claudette Boyd at (901) 413-7109 or online at www.omcpc.com.

Classic Battle of the Bands -- 11 a.m., Whitehaven High School Stadium. The competition will feature the best high school show bands in the region with show-stopping dance routines. Tickets: $12 advance; $15 day of. For tickets and information, CLICK HERE or contact Kellen Christian at (901) 214-6094 or email at christiankj@scsk12.org.

Classic Fashions & Brunch -- 11 a.m., The Guest House at Graceland. “A Touch of Elegance” presented by the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. – Memphis Chapter. Tickets: $75. For tickets and information, call (901) 482-6036 or online at www.memphisncbw.org.

Southern Heritage Classic Football Game -- 6 p.m., Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. A great football rivalry featuring JACKSON STATE vs TENNESSEE STATE. Tickets: $53, $38 and $23 plus service charges. All seats reserved. On sale now at www.ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone, call 1-800-745-3000.

AutoZone Halftime Show featuring JSU’s Sonic Boom of the South and TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands.

Classic 5th Quarter -- A grand finale for the Southern Heritage Classic football game featuring a battle of the bands.

