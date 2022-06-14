Syracuse Basketball: Fast-rising 4-star, a top-5 center, digs the ‘Cuse zone
By Neil Adler
FanSided
2 days ago
Syracuse basketball coaches are expected to ramp up their recruitment of 2024 four-star center Yves Missi as the contact period opens up on June 15 for college coaches to have the ability to reach out directly to players in this class. The 6-foot-11 Missi, a rising junior at the...
Syracuse, N.Y. – Lawrence Moten used to always say, “Things happen for a reason.’'. That certainly seems to be the case in this week’s Mailbox. I had been holding onto a question about Syracuse’s game against San Diego State on the flight deck of an aircraft carrier, waiting for the right opportunity to answer the question.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football fans will have to wait a bit longer for the Orange’s next class of 2023 commitment. Myles Norwood, a JUCO prospect, announced his commitment to Iowa State on Wednesday via Twitter. The Cyclones had been in his final four along with Syracuse, Indiana and Kentucky. He visited Iowa State on May 23.
Syracuse basketball coaches have already doled out scholarship offers to, and shown interest in, a wide range of four-star and five-star prospects in the 2024 class. Come June 15, Orange coaches and their peers around the country will be able to start making direct contact with players in this cycle. That could result in the ‘Cuse ramping up its recruitment of current targets while also possibly making new offers to others in 2024.
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Boeheim’s Army revealed its 2022 summer roster today in its quest to repeat as $1 million The Basketball Tournament champions. The roster offers a splashy mix of former Syracuse University favorites and a few potential ringers to help seal the TBT deal. Tyler Ennis and Rakeem...
(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Native, and SU women’s basketball head coach Felisha Legette-Jack has been named one of two Grand Marshalls for the Victory Parade Saturday downtown. Legette-Jack will be joined by Syracuse Common Councilwoman Rasheada Caldwell as co-Grand Marshall. The parade, which celebrates the holiday Juneteenth, a day that honors the final state (Texas) to […]
Former college lacrosse star at Syracuse University wins $14M on NY Lottery scratch-off!. A former standout high school and college lacrosse player who helped the Syracuse Orange win a National Championship in 1995 scored big recently on a shot he took on with a lottery ticket, not a lacrosse ball when he turned a $20 scratch-off from the New York Lottery into nearly $14M dollars!
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse women’s basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack recalls a horrific story from her mother’s childhood when a white man burned a cross in front of her family’s home in South Carolina. Despite the racist act, Legette-Jack said her mom and her family got down...
As Syracuse’s population and attractions boomed in the 1920s, developers made plans for an opulent, $5 million, 600-room hotel at the intersection of Warren, Harrison and Onondaga. They would call it the Hotel Syracuse. But there was one big problem: A smaller hotel already occupied the space where they...
Syracuse Academy of Science Charter Schools has hired Matthew Purcell as the Syracuse Academy of Science high school’s boys Varsity basketball coach. Purcell is a resident of Syracuse. He graduated from Keuka College and Le Moyne College with degrees in business and sociology. He was previously a basketball trainer for Bellucci Basketball Academy, head AAU coach for BBA - SWARM, and head youth development coach for BBA. During his tenure at BBA, he has trained hundreds of players at various levels and playing experience including professional basketball player, Ben Bellucci.
Lysander, NY — Amber Atkinson was talking with other soccer moms at 6:04 p.m. Tuesday when she heard a blood-curdling scream. She whipped her head around as other parents screamed, and saw a red car come hurdling across the Lysander Town Park soccer field where about 75 young players had just started practice.
(In First Look, we pay a quick visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, send an email to cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
Sanford Ferris Golf Course Design has been selected to renovate historic Cavalry Club in Manlius, New York. Course architect David Ferris returns home to the Dick Wilson/Joe Lee design where he learned to play golf and will bring back much of the course architects' original design philosophies. Construction begins early July.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — One top-prize-winning ticket for the Take 5 midday drawing on June 12 was sold in Syracuse. According to the New York Lottery, the ticket was worth $17,977.50 and was sold at the Wegmans located at 4722 Onondaga Boulevard in Syracuse. The winning numbers of the drawing were 8-16-17-31-37. Individuals who purchased […]
This weekend is absolutely packed with festivities, music and theater. First off, Syracuse’s Juneteenth Festival will get started on Friday on East Washington Street, with Polish Festival next door on Clinton Square. There’s the NYS Blues Festival at the fairgrounds and Reggae Fest in Ithaca, plus “Festapaloozathon” with Milky Chance at Paper Mill Island. The Doobie Brothers will finally make it to Syracuse for their 50th Anniversary Tour after two years of postponements (So, 52nd, really). The “School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play” in Ithaca will serve up the drama alongside “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Redhouse Theatre and “The Most Beautiful Home... Maybe” at Syracuse Stage. If none of that tickles your fancy, now’s a good time to tour the region’s gorgeous waterfalls.
A radio DJ heard at multiple stations in Upstate New York is gone from the airwaves after the latest round of iHeartMedia layoffs. Radio Insight reports the broadcasting giant started cutting positions nationwide last week due to revenue projections trending downward for the rest of the year. Job dismissals include programming, on-air and digital staff, including “The Mayor” Pete Kennedy.
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse landlord accused of exposing kids to lead poisoning has been banned from owning or managing residential properties in New York state. That action is part of a settlement of a lawsuit by NY Attorney General Letitia James against landlord John Kiggins and his company Endzone Properties Inc., who were accused of repeatedly violating lead paint laws.
Syracuse, N.Y. – Central New York’s two state senators are calling on SUNY Upstate University Hospital and Crouse Hospital to lift the veil of secrecy surrounding their proposed merger. “People want transparency from a state hospital,” said Sen. John Mannion, D-Geddes. “They want to know what’s going on....
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 75; Low: 54. Thunderstorms possible this week. 5-day forecast. MARCH FOR OUR LIVES: 400 people marched through downtown Syracuse Saturday as a part of a national day of action to demand stricter federal gun laws. “Enough is enough,” they demanded in the wake of recent mass shootings. (Dennis Nett photo)
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man on a motorized bicycle was killed after colliding with a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon. Syracuse Police say the incident happened just after 5:00pm in the area of Euclid Avenue and Ostrom Avenue. Officers arriving at the scene located a 27-year-old male victim. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Comments / 0