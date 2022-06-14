City Of Broken Arrow To Hold Ribbon Cutting For New Park

Many Tulsa city officials will be closed Monday for the federal Juneteenth holiday. City Hall, the Municipal Court, and other city facilities will be closed. That includes Tulsa Animal Welfare and the city's mulch site. But trash and recycling pickups won't be affected. Tulsa Transit will provide scaled-back service as...
The Tulsa City Council has approved the $945 million budget for the city’s upcoming fiscal year. One of the highlights includes a $16 minimum wage for all full-time employees. The city council says payroll will make up about 70% of the nearly $378 million general fund. One of the...
The Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday, June 6 for Trigger's BBQ, located at 414 Kihekah Avenue. Pictured are, from left, Sandy Henley, Shawn Munoz, Christi McNeil, Jenny Perrier, Gay Kincaid, Sam Stoner, Tylan Kincaid, Janey Ronck, Janice Kincaid, Paul Ronck, Ashlee Sharp, Zaylee Mae Sharp, Chris Kincaid, Steve Tolson, Cloe Hendren, Baylee Dingman, and Reba Bueno-Conner.
The Sand Springs Animal Welfare Facility says they have double the amount of animals than they do space. The coordinator worries that they will have to start euthanizing if they don't get some of the dogs and cats adopted out. The city says a bond proposal could help get the animals a new shelter.
A group of area nonprofits delivered a letter to Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum on Wednesday, urging him to rescind a proposed ordinance they say would criminalize homelessness and, ultimately, worsen the city's problem of unsheltered homelessness. "The citizens of Tulsa, the Tulsa philanthropic community, and our policy leaders, including you,...
A Tulsa home caught fire on Wednesday evening, near South 129th East Avenue. The fire was mostly in the garage of the home, a neighbor said. The homeowners had a battery for a classic car on the charger when the fire started, according to a neighbor. Two Corvettes were lost...
At Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, the Country Corner Fire Department was requesting assistance from the county to fund their department. Representative for the department, Randall Williamson told the Board just how bad things are. Discussion regarding this came about last week when former commissioner for district...
While Sam’s Club is known for their bulk price deals, right now gas prices could be the deciding factor on whether to get a membership or not. AAA shows gas averages in Tulsa sit at about $4.53/gallon, up a pretty penny since last month’s $3.98/gallon average. Currently, Sam’s...
OWASSO, Okla. — President Biden has signed HR 1298 into law, officially renaming an Owasso post office after fallen airman T. Sgt. Marshal Roberts. T. Sgt. Roberts will killed in a rocket attack on Camp Taji while deployed in Iraq in 2020. T. Sgt. Roberts served with the 219th with the Oklahoma Air National Guard based in Tulsa.
51st Street between Harvard and Yale is back open after a gas leak shut down portions of the road on Monday afternoon. Officials say a construction crew hit a gas line around 5 p.m. The impacted section of 51st street was closed for more than seven hours while Oklahoma Natural...
A major construction project starting today, June 13, is going to impact traffic in South Tulsa and Bixby for at least a few weeks. Crews are closing lanes on Memorial between 101st and 111th to expand medians. Two inside lanes and a tune lane will be closed at each intersection,...
The power transmission company for nine Oklahoma electric co-ops is encouraging people to conserve while they work to repair some disabled generation equipment. Hot, sunny weather has increased demand for electricity while their capacity to create and deliver it has been congested. “We have a couple of generation units with...
TULSA, Okla. — Ten years ago to the day, on June 15, 2012, the Admiral Twin Drive-In had a soft reopening, after the screen had totally burned in a fire. The drive-in theater officially reopened on July 15. “Rock of Ages,” “Men in Black III,” “The Avengers” and “Snow...
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Juneteenth Festival begins Thursday just north of downtown Tulsa. Juneteenth, which celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S., is on June 19 and is a federally recognized holiday. The event kicks off with a block party Thursday at 6 p.m. off the Historic...
HULBERT, Okla. — The Lake Region Electric Corporative LREC issued a peak alert for its members for June 16 and 17 due to unseasonably high temperatures. LREC serves approximately 1,130 square miles which includes parts of Adair, Cherokee, Mayes Muskogee, Rogers, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties and their main office is in Hulbert, Okla.
TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters put out a house fire in north Tulsa, where several pets inside did not survive. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) responded to the fire near East Pine Street and North Sheridan Road Tuesday morning. Neighbors said they saw flames from the house. TFD said a...
The Tulsa Police Department released its annual report, giving us a glimpse at violent and property crimes in Tulsa. The report also showcases the work of the department's many specialty units. News On 6's Grant Stephens was live with some key points.
Hundreds of Ford and Shelby Mustangs will roll into Green Country starting on Wednesday. Early registration begins on Wednesday for the "48th Annual Mid America Ford and Shelby Nationals." The events begin Thursday as drivers will race their mustangs around the "Hallett Motor Racing Circuit." News On 6's own Lori...
