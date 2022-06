SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Former KEYT anchor and news director King Harris died at his Arroyo Grande home Tuesday night at the age of 75. Harris was KEYT's main anchor from 1984 to 1997, while also briefly serving as news director for the station. He also went on to be the news producer at then-KCOY The post KEYT former anchor and news director King Harris dies at 75 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO