Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and other rebel players to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf have been warned that it could be made “harder” to enter the US Open due to their participation in the breakaway series, with an outright ban not ruled out by the head of the United States Golf Association. The PGA Tour have suspended former major champions Mickelson, Johnson and the 15 other players to defy release regulations and compete at the inaugural event at the Centurion Club last week, while stars such as Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed are also set to be banned from...

GOLF ・ 10 HOURS AGO