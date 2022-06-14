ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Misen's Factory Sale Is Happening Now — and It's All Up to 50% Off

Food Network
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you love your Dutch oven, add this braiser to your shopping cart while it's still in stock. Available and on-sale in four colors, this pan has the features of Misen's Dutch oven in a shallower shape that's perfect for everyday...

www.foodnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Amazon Has Tons of Air Conditioners on Sale Right Now — Prices Start at Just $140

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Don't get us wrong, we're super stoked for summer, but extreme temperatures can be a bit much — especially when you add humidity to the mix. Consider this your reminder to invest in some type of air conditioner before your home feels like a sauna.
ELECTRONICS
Apartment Therapy

This Under $20 Amazon Organizer Saves Tons of Cabinet and Counter Space — and It Has Over 10,000 Five-Star Reviews

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re anything like me, many parts of your kitchen (and I mean many) are constantly on the brink of chaos. One wrong move — a pan pulled out from the middle of the pile, a new addition to my cookware collection — and the whole house of cards that is my kitchen “organization” is falling to the ground.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Dutch
The Independent

Aldi just supersized its egg chair and it’s available this weekend: Here’s how to buy the two-seater

The sun has started to shine and dare we say it’s starting to feel a little like summer. And if that wasn’t enough, Aldi’s just brought us some even better news by announcing it’s launching a giant version of its sell-out egg chair. The coveted garden furniture item is like gold dust and is still one of Aldi’s bestselling Specialbuys when it periodically returns, with the supermarket reporting record sales every time it comes back into stock. But we think this new design might just rival the original. As a supersized version, it’s big enough to seat two people comfortably...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $4,000 Spare Bedroom-Turned-Home Office Includes a Semi-Custom Murphy Bed

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Some of the best design advice is simple: Great rooms are those that actually work for you and your routine. If you exercise more than you host dinner parties, why not turn your formal dining room into a cycling studio? If you WFH more than you have overnight guests, consider converting a spare bedroom into a home office, like Mai Townsend (of @maispaces) did in her 1965 home, which she’s been slowly renovating since 2018.
INTERIOR DESIGN
BobVila

Amazon Is Having a Massive Sale on Lawn Mowers and Outdoor Tools Today Only

Amazon is celebrating the summer season by offering a massive sale on lawn mowers and outdoor tools today only. The sale includes amazing deals on outdoor power equipment from Greenworks, which is one of our experts’ favorite brands thanks to its high-performing and highly rated tools like the battery-powered Greenworks lawn mower and leaf blower.
SHOPPING
Food Network

12 Surprising Items You Probably Didn't Know You Could Put In Your Dishwasher

The dishwasher is one of the most helpful kitchen tools, but it can do a lot more than you think! In order to make the most out of your dishwasher, it is important to know all of the items you can throw in. Whether you are deep cleaning your kitchen or tidying up around the house, there is so much your dishwasher can help with. Check out the list we have complied of surprise items to toss in your dishwasher next time they are dirty.
SHOPPING
CNN

Father’s Day sales are happening now — shop 75+ deals for dads

What’s the only thing better than a thoughtful gift? A deal on a thoughtful gift. Fortunately, there are plenty of Father’s Day savings to be had across the web, including a bunch of deals exclusively for Underscored readers. No matter what you have in mind for dad this year, find inspiration and savings below.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Food Network

12 Kitchen Tools You Don’t Want to Forget About When Moving Into a New Home

Whether you’re making lemonade, adding some flavor to your favorite guacamole recipe or freshening up your ice water, the citrus juicer is essential. This small, colorful product, which was our favorite juicer in testing, will help you easily get the most juice out of your citrus fruit. Moving is...
SHOPPING
Food Network

7 Best Water Filters, According to Food Network Kitchen

Best Water Filter Pitcher: Brita Everyday Water Pitcher with Longlast+ Filter. Best Glass Water Pitcher: Hydros Glass Slim Pitcher. Best Faucet-Mounted Filter: Pur Plus Faucet Filtration System - Horizontal. Best Countertop Water Filter: Aquasana Claryum Countertop. Best Under-the-Sink Water Filter: Aquasana Claryum 3-Stage Max Flow. Best Whole House Water Filter:...
SHOPPING
Real Simple

This Is the Best-Selling Outdoor Ottoman on Amazon—and It's Inflatable

If you're working to transform your backyard into your own mini oasis and you've already incorporated comfy chairs and a table, the natural next step is adding an ottoman to prop up your feet. Rather than investing a large sum in another piece of furniture, why not turn to something a little different? This $29 outdoor ottoman is an Amazon shopper-favorite—and it's inflatable.
SHOPPING
People

The 'Heavenly' Bath Towels That Shoppers Can't Stop Raving About Are Just $9 Apiece at Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. After you take a hot shower, the last thing you want to wrap yourself in is a scratchy, starchy, uncomfortable bath towel. To guarantee you'll be greeted by a soft towel, opt for the All Design Towels 4-Pack Bath Towels from Amazon — and they're currently on sale.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

Sur la Table Is Having a Sale on Our Favorite Coffee Maker, Toaster Oven, and More Popular Small Appliances

When it comes to Sur La Table, one thing’s for sure: They’ve got the goods. Whether it’s the pan we plan on using all summer long or sleek, smart air fryers that promise to keep the kitchen cool on even the most sweltering of days; when we’re looking for that go-to kitchen essential, chances are it’s probably on their site. The best part? We sometimes even find our favorite kitchenware on sale. In fact, on certain occasions, we run across more than one deal that seems to good to be true — like today, when we discovered that one of the best coffee makers out there is being offered with a slashed price tag, along with a handful of other must-have Breville appliances to boot!
SHOPPING
Food Network

What to Know About Energy-Efficient Kitchen Appliances

Thinking about upgrading a big-ticket appliance in your home? Of the dizzying array of factors that go into choosing the right model for such a big purchase, energy efficiency is probably high on the list. A multitude of reasons may lead consumers to consider energy-efficient appliances. Aside from environmental concerns, energy costs money, and energy-efficient appliances use less energy, saving consumers dollars in the long run. The savings will depend on energy costs (which can vary from house to house) and is relative to the appliance it’s replacing. However, even pennies of savings in a washing machine load or dishwasher cycle can add up to thousands of dollars over the lifetime of the appliance. Here’s everything you want to know about energy-efficient appliances and deciding if one is right for you.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy