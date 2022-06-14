Misen's Factory Sale Is Happening Now — and It's All Up to 50% Off

Thinking about upgrading a big-ticket appliance in your home? Of the dizzying array of factors that go into choosing the right model for such a big purchase, energy efficiency is probably high on the list. A multitude of reasons may lead consumers to consider energy-efficient appliances. Aside from environmental concerns, energy costs money, and energy-efficient appliances use less energy, saving consumers dollars in the long run. The savings will depend on energy costs (which can vary from house to house) and is relative to the appliance it’s replacing. However, even pennies of savings in a washing machine load or dishwasher cycle can add up to thousands of dollars over the lifetime of the appliance. Here’s everything you want to know about energy-efficient appliances and deciding if one is right for you.
