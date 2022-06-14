Goreville Fire Department Offering Free Smoke Alarms to Residents

JOHNSTON CITY -- A house fire in Johnston City on Monday afternoon resulted in the arrest of a Johnston City man suspected of setting the fire. Firefighters were called to the home on South Monroe Street around 2 p.m. where they found the house fully engulfed in flames. Johnston City Fire Chief Tom Burton sad the extreme weather added to the danger of the situation. Court records confirm that James F. Wilson, Jr. was arrested and charged with aggravated arson, a Class X felony. The house, owned by Glenn and Paula Murphy but currently unoccupied, was a total loss.

JOHNSTON CITY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO