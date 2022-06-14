ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goreville, IL

Goreville Fire Department Offering Free Smoke Alarms to Residents

By Barry
 2 days ago

GOREVILLE – The Goreville Fire Department in partnership with the American Red Cross...

KFVS12

Crews respond to overnight apartment fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A late night fire damages an apartment in Cape Girardeau. Crews were called to the 1900 block of Delwin Street shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, June 15 to a report of smoke in an apartment. When firefighters arrived, no smoke or flames were showing from...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Sheriff's cruiser burns in McCracken County collision

A McCracken County Sheriff's cruiser caught fire in a collision Wednesday and both drivers received injuries. Authorities said that a deputy was responding to a call with warning lights and sirens engaged, when it was struck by a pickup truck pulling a trailer at the intersection of Olivet Church and Blandville Roads.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

RAW VIDEO: Helicopter landing on Rte. 3

The heat wave is expected to put pressure on power grids. That's why the city of Jackson is urging resident to minimize electric consumption during peak usage. The sweltering heat can also be a problem on the streets. Pavement on several roads in Cape GIrardeau have already buckled. City of...
JACKSON, MO
wish989.com

Two Injured in Tuesday Crash on Illinois 3 in Jackson County

GRAND TOWER – A two-vehicle injury crash happened in Jackson County Tuesday afternoon. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the crash scene on Illinois 3 a quarter mile north of Oakwood Bottoms Road in Grand Tower around 3:10 p.m. Sixty-year-old Harold Gates of Jackson,...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
Daily Register

Fire leads to arson arrest

JOHNSTON CITY -- A house fire in Johnston City on Monday afternoon resulted in the arrest of a Johnston City man suspected of setting the fire. Firefighters were called to the home on South Monroe Street around 2 p.m. where they found the house fully engulfed in flames. Johnston City Fire Chief Tom Burton sad the extreme weather added to the danger of the situation. Court records confirm that James F. Wilson, Jr. was arrested and charged with aggravated arson, a Class X felony. The house, owned by Glenn and Paula Murphy but currently unoccupied, was a total loss.
JOHNSTON CITY, IL
wish989.com

Sailliez Becomes West Frankfort’s Fire Chief

WEST FRANKFORT – The City of West Frankfort has a new fire chief. At Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, the Council appointed and swore in Derek Sailliez as Fire Chief. According to a Facebook post from the West Frankfort Fire Department, Sailliez joined the fire department as a paid-on-call firefighter and was later hired as a full-time firefighter, then was promoted to the rank of Captain.
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
KFVS12

Missing Eldorado, Ill. man found safe

ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - The search is over for a missing a 92-year-old Eldorado man. According to the Eldorado Police Department, James Coomes was found safe in Kentucky and family is bringing him home. Overnight, Illinois State Police issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for Coomes after he was last...
ELDORADO, IL
wish989.com

Patching Begins Monday on Section of U.S. 51 in Du Quoin

DU QUOIN – IDOT says starting Monday, weather permitting, lane closures will be required as patching will take place on U.S. 51 between Park Street and Stacy Street in Du Quoin. This work is expected to last two weeks. Please use caution if you have to go through this area.
DU QUOIN, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Two week investigation nets Paducah man and drug stash

A two week investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, along with Paducah Police and the DEA, resulted in the arrest of a Paducah man and the seizing of his alleged drug supply. Information obtained by detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office led to the identification of 38-year-old Marcus...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Grand Rivers man arrested twice in three days

A Grand Rivers man has been arrested for the second time in three days in unrelated cases. Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office arrested 53-year-old Thomas M. Woodruff, on Sunday, charging him in relation to a theft at Green Turtle Bay. Woodruff was allegedly involved in the taking of a utility trailer.
GRAND RIVERS, KY
wfcnnews.com

"The Yard" container park officially coming to Marion

MARION - A new outdoor container park is officially soon coming to Marion. "The Yard" will soon begin construction after the City of Marion passed an ordinance requiring International Building Code standards to be followed. Yellow Door, Inc. is working with local businesses who express interest in being part of...
MARION, IL
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken deputies recover stolen tractor

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office reports that a tractor reported stolen on Wednesday has been located. Authorities had requested the public's help with finding a stolen John Deere 5085 E and a 12 foot batwing model bush hog Wednesday morning that was stolen from a property on Old Highway 60.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wish989.com

Salem Man Sentenced for Armed Violence

MT. VERNON – A 22-year-old Salem man has been sentenced to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty earlier this month in Jefferson County Court to a charge of armed violence. Mt. Vernon Police arrested Xander Calip in March during an investigation into vehicle...
SALEM, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah man charged in southside burglary

A Paducah man has been charged with a Saturday morning burglary of the Dollar General on Irvin Cobb Drive. Paducah Police were alerted to a break-in at the Dollar General store and said when they got to the scene, they found the front glass door had been broken out. Officers...
PADUCAH, KY

