Economy

Coinbase Global plans to cut 1,100 jobs, or 18% of staff

By The Associated Press
SFGate
 2 days ago

Coinbase Global says it plans to cut about 1,100 jobs, or approximately 18%...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

dailyhodl.com

Top Coinbase Executives Have Unloaded $1,200,000,000 Worth of Shares Since the Exchange’s Public Listing: Report

Executives at top crypto exchange Coinbase are reportedly selling off $1.2 billion worth of the company’s shares since its direct listing in April 2021. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports that Coinbase CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong, co-founder Fred Ehrsam, president and chief operating officer Emilie Choi and chief product officer Surojit Chatterjee are responsible for the sales.
The Verge

Coinbase is laying off 1,100 employees as Bitcoin prices continue to fall

Just four months ago, Coinbase reportedly spent $14 million on a Super Bowl ad that consisted almost entirely of a colorful QR code bouncing around the screen, pointing viewers to a website where they could get $15 in Bitcoin just by signing up. Now, its fortunes have turned so sharply that it will lay off about 1,100 employees, or 18 percent of its workforce, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Benzinga

'Plan For The Worst So We Can Operate The Business Through Any Environment,' Coinbase CEO Announces 18% Staff Reduction

Cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase Global COIN announced a restructuring plan and the expectation for job cuts Tuesday morning, sending shares lower. Here are the details. What Happened: Coinbase announced a restructuring plan to help control operating expenses in response to current market conditions. The company will reduce its workforce by...
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Benzinga

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $55M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $55,204,926 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1qkcaxx759t3ucmrkgmcd9wx3rnw8uzj3e0hdw49. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
pymnts

For Coinbase, Crypto Winter Is Here

Top cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase’s stock is crumbling faster than bitcoin as crypto winter hits the one-time Wall Street darling. With its stock having broken $50 on June 14, Nasdaq-listed COIN is about 85% off its $342 launch price, while at $20,000, bitcoin is roughly 70% off its November 2021 high above $68,000.
hypebeast.com

Coinbase Cuts Nearly 1,100 Jobs In Response to "Crypto Winter"

As the cryptocurrency market continues to plummet across the board, exchange platform Coinbase has now downsized by laying off almost 1,100 employees. In a new blog post from the company, Coinbase explains that it’ll be cutting down its workforce by 18% (equating to roughly 1,100 staff) in order to weather the upcoming “crypto winter” due to the impending recession.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Gives Surprise Support to Two Altcoins Built on Ethereum, Triggering Price Spike

A pair of altcoins that prioritize decentralization are joining top US crypto exchange Coinbase’s roster of crypto assets. In an announcement, Coinbase says BitDAO (BIT) will start trading on Coinbase Pro paired with Tether (USDT) once appropriate liquidity conditions are met. BitDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) aiming...
Fast Company

Crypto layoffs loom as tokens crash: Coinbase, Crypto.com, and others cut staff

Layoff announcements at crypto-focused firms are piling up this week in the wake of a crash that has seen the value of major cryptocurrencies tumble significantly over the last few days. Here are some of the companies that have said they are cutting staff:. Coinbase: Brian Armstrong, the company’s cofounder...
zycrypto.com

Coinbase Lays Off 1,100 People In Preparation For Prolonged Bear Market

It has already been a challenging couple of months for the crypto sector and nobody is feeling the heat more than crypto-related employees who have been dropping like flies in recent weeks. After initially freezing hiring, Coinbase has become the latest company to lay off workers as the market sees...
TheStreet

Coinbase Stock Chart: There’s One Bit of Good News

The story in crypto has been decisively bearish in 2022, although that’s not unusual given the state of the stock market. The Nasdaq has now suffered a larger peak-to-trough decline than it did during the covid-19 selloff in Q1 2020, while bitcoin is hitting multi-year lows and suffering through one of its largest declines.
