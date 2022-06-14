Coinbase Global plans to cut 1,100 jobs, or 18% of staff

Executives at top crypto exchange Coinbase are reportedly selling off $1.2 billion worth of the company’s shares since its direct listing in April 2021. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports that Coinbase CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong, co-founder Fred Ehrsam, president and chief operating officer Emilie Choi and chief product officer Surojit Chatterjee are responsible for the sales.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is optimistic Bitcoin (BTC) could one day usurp the US dollar’s role in the world. Armstrong says in an interview he foresees Bitcoin acquiring a global gold standard status as potentially being the new global reserve currency. “One alternative to, you know, the US decline...
Just four months ago, Coinbase reportedly spent $14 million on a Super Bowl ad that consisted almost entirely of a colorful QR code bouncing around the screen, pointing viewers to a website where they could get $15 in Bitcoin just by signing up. Now, its fortunes have turned so sharply that it will lay off about 1,100 employees, or 18 percent of its workforce, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase Global COIN announced a restructuring plan and the expectation for job cuts Tuesday morning, sending shares lower. Here are the details. What Happened: Coinbase announced a restructuring plan to help control operating expenses in response to current market conditions. The company will reduce its workforce by...
On Thursday (June 2), with Bitcoin trading around the $430,000 level, prominent crypto analyst and trader Scott Melker (aka “Wolf of All Streets”) was asked if he still thinks that “Bitcoin is going to the moon”. Melker, who is the host of the “Wolf of All...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In a series of tweets on Friday, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong shot back at the creator of a now-deleted employee petition that called for the ouster of three top executives at the crypto exchange.
Coinbase Global Inc. COIN has found itself at the center of major controversy as numerous investors say the company is refusing to return a significant amount of cryptocurrency to users, despite the exchange platform having access to the tokens. What Happened: Coinbase is holding a significant number of tokens after...
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $55,204,926 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1qkcaxx759t3ucmrkgmcd9wx3rnw8uzj3e0hdw49. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
One altcoin focused on privacy and scaling solutions is surging after being added to top US crypto exchange Coinbase’s roster of assets. In an announcement, Coinbase says Marlin (POND) will start trading on Coinbase Pro paired with Tether (USDT) once appropriate liquidity conditions are met. Marlin is a high-performance...
Top cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase’s stock is crumbling faster than bitcoin as crypto winter hits the one-time Wall Street darling. With its stock having broken $50 on June 14, Nasdaq-listed COIN is about 85% off its $342 launch price, while at $20,000, bitcoin is roughly 70% off its November 2021 high above $68,000.
As the cryptocurrency market continues to plummet across the board, exchange platform Coinbase has now downsized by laying off almost 1,100 employees. In a new blog post from the company, Coinbase explains that it’ll be cutting down its workforce by 18% (equating to roughly 1,100 staff) in order to weather the upcoming “crypto winter” due to the impending recession.
A pair of altcoins that prioritize decentralization are joining top US crypto exchange Coinbase’s roster of crypto assets. In an announcement, Coinbase says BitDAO (BIT) will start trading on Coinbase Pro paired with Tether (USDT) once appropriate liquidity conditions are met. BitDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) aiming...
Layoff announcements at crypto-focused firms are piling up this week in the wake of a crash that has seen the value of major cryptocurrencies tumble significantly over the last few days. Here are some of the companies that have said they are cutting staff:. Coinbase: Brian Armstrong, the company’s cofounder...
It has already been a challenging couple of months for the crypto sector and nobody is feeling the heat more than crypto-related employees who have been dropping like flies in recent weeks. After initially freezing hiring, Coinbase has become the latest company to lay off workers as the market sees...
Crypto lender BlockFi is cutting around 20% of its staff. CEO Zac Prince said in a tweet on Monday that," BlockFi has been hurt by the "dramatic shift in macroeconomic conditions," which have had a "negative impact" on growth. The company grew from 150 employees at the end of 2020...
The story in crypto has been decisively bearish in 2022, although that’s not unusual given the state of the stock market. The Nasdaq has now suffered a larger peak-to-trough decline than it did during the covid-19 selloff in Q1 2020, while bitcoin is hitting multi-year lows and suffering through one of its largest declines.
