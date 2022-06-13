ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacuna Coil Announce Summer U.S. Tour With Butcher Babies + More

By Joe DiVita
 3 days ago
Lacuna Coil's co-headlining North American tour with Apocalyptica came to a close in early May and now the goth metal veterans have announced they'll be returning stateside for a headlining U.S. run this fall. Joining them will be special guests Butcher Babies, Uncured and Lions at the Gate. The...

