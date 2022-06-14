Amber Alert for missing children still active early Tuesday, may be in Riverton area

Effective: 2022-06-12 16:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. very heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Fremont; Park; Teton The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Fremont County in central Wyoming South central Park County in central Wyoming East central Teton County in northwestern Wyoming * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 452 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Buffalo Valley Ranch, or 10 miles southeast of Moran Junction, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Togwotee Pass around 510 PM MDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

