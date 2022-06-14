ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Amber Alert for missing children still active early Tuesday, may be in Riverton area

By Oil City News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. – An Amber Alert that was issued on Monday afternoon was still active as of 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. An additional alert was sent to statewide cellphones around 1 a.m. According to an update by Wyoming Amber Alert,...

AMBER alert issued for children taken from Arapahoe, Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — An AMBER alert has been issued in Wyoming on Monday night for a Gray 2018 Ford Focus. AMBER Alert Wyoming says Brodie Potter, 4, American Indian male; Marcelina Potter, 7, American Indian female; and Hailey Potter, 6, American Indian female were taken by Serena Perea, who is reported to be with Shelina Blackburn, aka Noseep.
ARAPAHOE, WY
Amber Alert canceled; 3 children found safe

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued for three children in Wyoming was canceled Tuesday. The Wyoming Amber Alert Facebook page said all three children were found safe. The alert was issued after a mother who doesn’t have custody of her three children forcibly took them from their grandmother’s home in Arapahoe, Wyoming, on Monday, authorities said.
WYOMING STATE
Flooding Reported near Arapahoe School, Flood Stage nearing on local Rivers:

The Wind River Radio Network and WyoToday.com have received reports of the Sharpnose Road in Lower Arapahoe flooding. See the attached photos and streamflow reports below:. streaming over the road from the overflowing Little Wind River. Flood Advisories and Warnings have been posted by the National Weather Service for the...
ARAPAHOE, WY
Community Policy