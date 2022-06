What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top prospect is that I can fit into any scheme. I am able to play all positions and have the potential to excel at them all. I can play man or zone coverage with many techniques which helps when going against different types of receivers. I’ve played with adversity all my life, so I always had a chip on my shoulder. Now in 2022 since I have a chance to play both ways the sky’s the limit!

