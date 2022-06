Stanley Marcus Wright went to be with his Heavenly Father on May 22, 2022, after enduring complications due to heart surgery. Stan was a loving, kind, humorous husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. Stan was born in Dallas, Texas, on May 23, 1947, to Blanche and Marcus Wright. Stan grew up with his brother, John, in Dallas, graduated from Hillcrest High School in 1965, and later went on to attend Texas Tech with a degree in Advertising. He met Laurie Teeple, and they were married less than a year later on December 11, 1971, and celebrated 50 “glorious” years of marriage this past December.

