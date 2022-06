What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My ability to make plays and be consistent in getting my assignment done. Weather it’s running a certain route or blocking the safety on a run play. My efficiency catching the ball when it’s thrown my way. Not going down from the first hit. Lastly, my leadership, helping others and pushing others to their full potential.

FARGO, ND ・ 20 HOURS AGO