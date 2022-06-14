ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

New poll shows Trump is still a force with Illinois Republicans and excessive heat continues | First Listen

By NPR Illinois
nprillinois.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew poll shows Trump is still a force with Illinois Republicans, Governor Pritzker disputes accusation he is meddling in the GOP Primary and excessive heat continues. New poll shows...

www.nprillinois.org

Comments / 43

Tamcat
2d ago

Trump foretold everything that’s happening now under the Biden administration . He said record gas prices, wars , stock market crashing , open borders ,ruination of our energy independence and net exporters of oil and gas.

Reply(3)
12
mr. mack
2d ago

This is so sad that our republicans can’t think for themselves and breathe good air back into the party, they deserve to lose

Reply(15)
10
jake7412
2d ago

of course there are. With so many ran down trailer parks in rural Illinois, what would you expect? And trump likes his poorly educated supporters.

Reply
5
