Lizzo apologizes and changes lyrics to song ‘Grrrls’ after criticism of ableist slur

By Mike Stunson
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

Lizzo has commented on social media and announced a change to her song ‘Grrrls’ after she received criticism over an ablelist lyric.

The previous version of the song, which the singer and rapper released on Friday, June 10, contained a word many disability advocates called out as being derogatory.

Lizzo previously used the word “spaz” in the song, which can be considered insensitive due to the word’s origin from “spastic,” a form of muscular weakness that is typical of cerebral palsy and other movement disorders.

Cerebral palsy can cause “impaired movement associated with exaggerated reflexes, floppiness or spasticity of the limbs and trunk, unusual posture, involuntary movements, unsteady walking, or some combination of these,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

In a social media post on Monday, June 12 , Lizzo apologized after she said she learned the word can have a harmful meaning.

“Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language,” she said. “As a fat black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I understand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally).”

She announced a new version of the song has been released. Instead of the “I’ma spaz” lyric, Lizzo raps “Hold me back.”

“This is the result of me listening and taking action,” Lizzo said in her statement. “As an influential artist, I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been wanting to see in the world.”

Facing criticism for the original lyric, she was told by one advocate to simply “do better.” Another said that using the offensive term was “a huge step back.”

One woman whose original tweet gained viral attention applauded Lizzo for updating the song lyric.

“Thank you so much for hearing us Lizzo and for understand that this was only ever meant gently and being open to learning,” she said. “It honestly means the world. You’re a real true ally.”

The song “Grrrls” is the second single off Lizzo’s sophomore album, “Special,” which will be released July 15.

Miami Herald

