BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham Police officer is recovering following an accident in the 100 Block of 19th Street South. Investigators said shortly before 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, a community member called the Birmingham 911 Communications Division to report an officer-involved accident in the 100 Block of 19th Street South. South Precinct officers arrived on the scene and observed a Birmingham Police patrol vehicle that had collided into a utility pole and barrier fence at the scene of the old Alabama Power Company building.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO