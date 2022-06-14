La Palina x Accutron Collaborate on Limited Edition Humidor Spaceview

Disney has officially unveiled its Disney Parks Around the World: A Private Jet Adventure package, a “bucket list adventure” priced at $110,000 USD per person. The tour, which is limited to 75 spots, includes private “VIP-configured” Boeing 757 jet trips, operated by Icelandair, to all 12 of Disney’s parks around the world for 24-days and will include a chef, three adventure guides, and a physician. Guests will also be dropping by some of the world’s wonders along the way, such as the Pyramids of Giza, the Eiffel Tower and the Taj Mahal, and will include exclusive tours around the Lucasfilm Campus and the Walt Disney Studios, and tour guests will be accompanied by three adventure guides, Disney VIPs, Imagineers, cultural experts and surprise guests.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO