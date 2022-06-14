ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Palina x Accutron Collaborate on Limited Edition Humidor Spaceview

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccutron has partnered with cigar maker La Palina for a limited edition Spaceview watch presented in a custom humidor. The Accutron x La Palina Limited Edition Spaceview 2020 – the first watch powered by...

hypebeast.com

hypebeast.com

Here's a Closer Look at the YEEZY Releases Coming to HBX This Week

Following the recent reveal of the adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 “High-Res Red” and the announcement of the reissue of the 350 V2 “Bone,” we now have a closer look at the two styles along with restocks of the adidas YEEZY 500 “Ash Grey” arriving on HBX.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Jacquemus x Nike Air Humara

Shortly after receiving a closer look, we now have an official look at the Jacquemus x. Air Humara. Previewed last month, the sneaker style designed by French fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus is part of a 15-piece collaborative collection releasing later this month. “I have always been inspired by vintage...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Bear Walker Revisits Pokémon Collaboration With New Skateboards

As part of an ongoing collaboration, Bear Walker Industries and the Pokémon Center have returned with another set of limited edition wood skateboards. Led by Bear Walker, his eponymous brand has a history of connecting with pop culture franchises including both Marvel and Pokémon, capturing the look of fan favorite characters with his handcrafted boards. Following up on his Pokémon Day release featuring artwork of Mew and Gyarados, Walker chose the Kanto starters of Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle alongside his favorite Pokémon, Cubone, to be the subjects of interest this time around.
CARS
hypebeast.com

Jacquemus Shares a Closer Look at Its First Nike Footwear Collaborations

Sportswear brands are currently in an all-out foot race to produce the best crossover collaborations, and after adidas recently took the time to partner alongside Balenciaga,. has answered back by announcing its newest women’s-focused collection with Jacquemus. The collaborative capsule was first previewed in mid-May 2022, but we now have a closer glance at the assemblage’s footwear pieces.
APPAREL
Robb Report

Klipsch Unveils New Flagship Loudspeakers That Are Bigger Than Most Humans

Click here to read the full article. Klipsch’s latest speakers can fill a room in more ways than one. The Indianapolis-based audio company has just unveiled a new flagship model called the Jubilee. Comprised of pair of two-way, horn-loaded loudspeakers, both of which stand at a commanding 5 feet, 8 inches tall, the set supplants the legendary Klipschorn at the top of the brand’s premier Heritage range. The Jubilee is the last project that company founder Paul W. Klipsch worked on before his death in 2002. The set was born out of his dream to build a fully horn-loaded speaker that could...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
hypebeast.com

VTMNTS SS23 Presents Edgy Anti-Uniforms With a Genderless Approach

When VTMNTS was born under VETEMENTS at the hands of sole creative lead Guram Gvasalia, eyes locked onto the Zurich-based brand to see how the new label’s identity would evolve. Now three collections in, it is clear that the core philosophy is rooted in evolving gendered dressing with more than just a touch of edge. For the Spring/Summer 2023 season, VTMNTS presented a collection that is not edgy, but sexy and cool.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Disney Is Offering a $110,000 USD Private Jet Trip to Every Disney Park in the World

Disney has officially unveiled its Disney Parks Around the World: A Private Jet Adventure package, a “bucket list adventure” priced at $110,000 USD per person. The tour, which is limited to 75 spots, includes private “VIP-configured” Boeing 757 jet trips, operated by Icelandair, to all 12 of Disney’s parks around the world for 24-days and will include a chef, three adventure guides, and a physician. Guests will also be dropping by some of the world’s wonders along the way, such as the Pyramids of Giza, the Eiffel Tower and the Taj Mahal, and will include exclusive tours around the Lucasfilm Campus and the Walt Disney Studios, and tour guests will be accompanied by three adventure guides, Disney VIPs, Imagineers, cultural experts and surprise guests.
TRAVEL
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Look at the TITAN x Air Jordan 2 Low

The Air Jordan 2 was first presented to the world in 1986, but in its 36-year lifespan, the silhouette never really had its moment to shine in the mainstream. However, 2022 has been a complete 180-degree shift for the Bruce Kilgore/Peter Moore-designed model has it has and will be lent to various collaborators for reimagining. And the latest to surface in our midst is the Manila-based hoops brand and retailer TITAN’s Air Jordan 2 Low collaboration.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

HOKA Introduces the Mach 5 for Maximized Performance

HOKA is improving upon its award-winning Mach series and the Mach Supersonic sneaker to bring us the Mach 5, a shoe that powers runners like no other. The Mach 5 is made to push wearers to their full potential while preserving their energy and comfort level. Since the Mach 4...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

ARCS Spotlights Modularity and Functionality With SS23 Collection

London-based accessories label ARCS has returned for Spring/Summer 2023, with a focus on modularity and functionality for the new collection. All of the items also build on the brand’s commitment to using sustainable materials and processes. The collection features items ranging from the larger HEY Sling Bag and Club...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
hypebeast.com

Reigning Champ Taps District Vision for a Performance Eyewear Capsule

Vancouver-based streetwear brand Reigning Champ has linked up with Los Angeles’ District Vision for a performance eyewear capsule. As a homage to classic athletic uniforms, the latest offering continues the brands’ ongoing partnership. Outfitting the collection are District Vision’s signature sports frames the Junya Racer, Nagata Speed Blade and Keiichi Standard. Dipped in Reigning Champ’s core color palette of gray, navy and black, the limited-edition frames feature custom-tinted D+ gradient lenses which are fit for a variety of performance environments. Additionally, the Japan-engineered frames include titanium cores, 100% UVA/UVB protection, about 80% blue light protection, an anti-reflective treatment and water and oil repellent properties.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

Off-White™ x MLB x New Era Launches Exclusive Triple Collaboration

Following a three-way collab with BTS, MLB and New Era join forces once again for an exclusive collection with Off-White™. The collaboration celebrates six of the MLB’s member clubs — Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, Oakland Athletics, Toronto Blue Jays, and Chicago Cubs — with a limited-edition range of hoodies and tees as well as MLB baseball shirts and classic New Era 59FIFTY caps arriving with Off-White™ “meteor” holes.
CHICAGO, IL
hypebeast.com

Nike Dunk Low Next Nature Surfaces With a Gold and White Palette

Dunks continue to spew out from at alarming rates and will continue to be the main focus for the brand in the foreseeable future. One silhouette that has been gaining a substantial amount of steam is the Swoosh’s sustainably-made Dunk Low Next Nature, and its newest gold and white colorway has just been uncovered.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

adidas Confirms Release Date for the YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Bone" Reissue

If any of Kanye West‘s promises have been fulfilled, it’s the commitment he made when he first signed with. to make sure that everyone who wants to get their hands on a pair of YEEZYS would be able to do so. One way that he’s improved upon your chances of purchasing them is by consistently executing restocks of certain colorways, and the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Bone” is the next to go through this process.
BEAUTY & FASHION

