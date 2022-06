Jersey City has been in need of a museum much like the Hoboken Historical Museum — and there is finally one in its soft opening stages. The Historical Museum of Jersey City is not quite fully formed, but that’s by design — and the new museum has opened its doors to the local community by holding open houses to help turn the space into a thriving cultural center with the hope of opening for real in the autumn. Journal Square residents specifically, the general Jersey City population, and all of us with attachment to the Hudson County region are invited to join in the development of this new community-strong institution housed in the pre-Revolutionary War era building at what is now 298 Academy Street. Read on for a look into Jersey City’s brand new historical museum.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO