Clinton County, PA

One confirmed dead in crash involving 5 commercial vehicles on Interstate 80 in Clinton County

By NCPA Staff
 2 days ago

Loganton, Pa. — State police say a man from Brooklyn, N.Y., died Monday evening in a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 westbound in Greene Township, Clinton County.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene by Clinton County Coroner Zack Hanna shortly after the accident occurred at 7:02 p.m. Trooper Lauren Lesher, public information officer for Troop F, said the man was a passenger in a commercial vehicle which had rear ended another vehicle as it slowed down for a backlog due to a construction zone. The driver of the vehicle was injured. Lesher said it is believed they were not wearing seatbelts.

The collision resulted in a multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 186.6 near the Loganton exit, as a fully loaded commercial bus with 55 passengers also was struck, Lesher said. The bus then struck the vehicle ahead of it, causing that vehicle to hit another vehicle.

The crash occurred near a construction zone with posted warnings to slow down. Interstate 80 westbound was closed through 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, as drivers were detoured at mile marker 210 in White Deer Township, Union County, to use Interstate 180 and Route 220.

Additional details will be released as they become available.

Coronor identifies man who perished in I-80 crash

Loganton, Pa. — Clinton County Coroner Zach Hanna identified the man killed in the multi vehicle crash on Monday night on I-80 in Green Township. In a news release sent Tuesday, Hanna said Mirzod Ayubov, 55, from Brooklyn, N.Y. died at 7:25 p.m. on June 13. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. ...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
