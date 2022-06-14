ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdowell County, NC

Severe Weather Statement issued for McDowell, Rutherford by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 08:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 08:39:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: McDowell; Rutherford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR...

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gaston, Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gaston; Mecklenburg THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL MECKLENBURG AND EASTERN GASTON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for the Piedmont of North Carolina.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Special Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Gaston, Lincoln, Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for the Piedmont of North Carolina. Target Area: Cabarrus; Gaston; Lincoln; Mecklenburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Cabarrus, eastern Lincoln, central Mecklenburg and northeastern Gaston Counties through 545 PM EDT At 511 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles west of Huntersville, or 5 miles southwest of Ramsey Creek Park, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Uptown Charlotte, Huntersville, Central Charlotte, Northeast Charlotte, Southwest Charlotte, Northwest Charlotte, Cornelius, Mt Holly, Harrisburg and Westport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 18:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-13 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Jackson; Transylvania The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rabun County in northeastern Georgia Southwestern Transylvania County in western North Carolina South central Jackson County in western North Carolina Western Pickens County in Upstate South Carolina Oconee County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 630 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Walhalla, or 4 miles northwest of Salem, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Seneca, Walhalla, Westminster, Cashiers, Salem, Lake Keowee, Lake Jocassee, Devils Fork State Park, Gorges State Park and Keowee Toxaway State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, NC

