Severe storms cause damage in northern Kane and McHenry counties Monday

The National Weather Service is confirming that a tornado hit the Chicago area earlier this week. An EF-0 tornado touched down in the Roselle area Monday as a supercell storm swept through the region. The funnel cloud packed winds of 80 miles per hour, but only tree damage was caused by the tornado. The storm led to power outages. As of last night, just over 63-hundred ComED customers remain without service.
The National Weather Service said Tuesday that an EF-0 tornado ripped through the Western suburbs for over two miles on Monday night amid severe storms. Following damage assessment by NWS, the agency said the tornado began in unincorporated Schaumburg and traveled southeast for 2.2 miles into Roselle. Estimated peak winds were around 80 mph and the tornado had a max width of 25 yards.
..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Ogle County through 1015 PM CDT... At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Forreston, or 8 miles north of Polo, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Ogle County, including the following locations... Adeline and Leaf River. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
CHICAGO — Ahead of a potential extreme heat wave this week, the skies erupted in the Chicago area Monday afternoon and evening – prompting several tornado warnings. The first Tornado Warning was issued for Cook and Kane counties at around 6 p.m. Shortly after, the City of Chicago was involved. Two warnings encompassed the entire city until 7:45 p.m.
While most of the damage done during Monday’s severe weather outbreak came as a result of straight-line winds, a brief tornado did touch down in suburban Schaumburg before lifting off the ground in Roselle. According to the National Weather Service, the tornado touched down in unincorporated Schaumburg at approximately...
CHICAGO (CBS) — A powerful thunderstorm blowing through the Chicago area has brought down trees in some suburbs, possibly damaged at least one building, and knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. The storm prompted a string of tornado and thunderstorm warnings for parts of...
CHICAGO - Tornado warnings sounded across the Chicago area as storms ripped through the region Monday evening, with winds reaching up to 90 mph in Chicago and knocking out power to thousands. More than 53,000 ComEd customers in the Chicago area lost power, with suburban Maywood taking the brunt of...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Severe storms passed through the Chicago area Monday night leaving residents without power. Over 38,000 ComEd customers are currently impacted by the outages. Nearly 500 ComEd crews are working to restore power before temperatures heat up to nearly 100 degrees. The Chicago area is under an Excessive Heat Warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday. "It's a race against the clock and the sun, but we are trying to get those restored as quickly as we can," Shannon Breymaier, ComEd spokesperson, told CBS 2. Breymaier said most of the outages are due to high winds during the storm.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday evening that an EF-0 tornado -- the weakest on a six-level scale -- touched down in west suburban Roselle as a powerful storm ripped through the Chicago area on Monday.Survey teams investigating the damaged caused by severe thunderstorms in Cook and DuPage counties determined a brief EF-0 tornado touched down in unincorporated Schaumburg and moved into Roselle before lifting just shy of Medinah.The tornado caused sporadic damage to trees. CBS 2 also spotted a tractor-trailer truck that was knocked onto its side in Roselle during the storm.The tornado's winds peaked at 80 mph, as it traveled a 25-yard wide path along a 2.2-mile stretch crossing the Elgin-O'Hare Expreessway.Teams also determined strong straight-line winds of 70 mph or greater caused widespread damage in Streamwood and other parts of west central Cook County, with winds of up to 95 mph causing damage to buildings in Bellwood and Westchester.
BELLWOOD, Ill. — Severe storms left behind considerable damage Monday from the Northwest suburbs to Northwest Indiana. High winds peeled off the roof off an apartment complex on 24th and Washington Street in Bellwood. Residents said shortly after they received tornado warnings on their phones, they took cover. One person was injured and transported to […]
A tornado warning and severe storm left 40K Chicago residents without power, damaging their homes, and trees littering the road. While Chicago residents were alerted to a tornado warning, the storm was later categorized as a supercell thunderstorm. The storm traveled in from west to east, traveling over 100 miles and moving from Elgin over to Lake Michigan. With 90-mile-per-hour winds and tornado-like conditions last night, Chicago got a taste of intense summer storms as hail fell in heavy disarray. Flash floods last night have now caused a series of fallen trees and downed power lines along with residential damage across the city.
As of 3PM CDT the Severe Weather Outlook has been updated with no change to the Slight/Enhanced threats to the Chicago area. However there is now an increased Moderate Risk (45% chance of a severe storm within 25 miles of a given location) of Severe T-storms generating 75 mph winds or greater from eastern Lake Michigan through southern Lower Michigan/northern Indiana into Ohio (Red-shaded area on the headlined map).
Dangerous storms have brought tornado warnings and watches across parts of the Chicago area during the afternoon rush hour Monday. Here's a live blog of what's happening across the area as the storms move through. Be sure to keep track of what's happening in your area and take cover if the storms move into your area.
TOWN OF GENESEE, Wis. - Severe storms Monday afternoon caused damage across southeast Wisconsin and knocked out power for tens of thousands. A FOX6 viewer shared photos showing a window smashed over at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. A spokesman said that was the only damage they were aware of. FOX6...
A woman in the Milwaukee area had fun paddling her kayak on local streets after severe storms flooded the region on Monday, June 13. Video posted on Twitter by Christina Brodeur showed her kayaking through floodwater in Cudahy, Wisconsin, as nearby cars tried to navigate roads. Local news noted that 45,000 energy customers lost power […]
MADISON, Wis. — Crews are working to restore power to tens of thousands of customers after severe storms blew through southern Wisconsin Monday afternoon, efforts that will continue into Tuesday night. As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, more than 5,000 Madison Gas and Electric customers are without power, according to the provider’s website. Outages are widespread across the greater Madison area....
The body of a Chicago man who went into the Illinois River at Starved Rock State Park Sunday has been found, according to the LaSalle County Coroner's Office. Illinois Conservation Police recovered the body of 21-year-old Giovannie E. Sanchez on the south bank of the river near the Route 178 Bridge in Utica.
Comments / 0