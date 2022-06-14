ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooling centers open around central Ohio during heat wave

By Orri Benatar
 5 days ago

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Recreation and Parks department announced they will open cooling centers at five community centers during this midweek heat wave in central Ohio.

With temperatures in the upper 90s that will feel like over 100 degrees, the city will have cooling centers at Barnett, Beatty, Douglas, Glenwood, and Marion Franklin open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Wednesday to Thursday.

Nearly 150K without power as storms move through overnight

Along with cooling centers open, the pools at Dodge, Driving Park, Glenwood, Lincoln, and Tuttle will have extended hours with two swim blocks from 1-4 p.m. and 4:30-8 p.m. from Wednesday to Thursday. To register, click here.

The spray grounds at Blackburn, Linden, North Bank, and Scioto Southland will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. as well.

Just outside of Columbus, Hilliard Senior Center, Dublin Community Center, and Powell Branch Library will also have cooling centers open Wednesday.

Franklin County is under an excessive heat warning till Wednesday evening.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

 

