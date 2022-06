Cryptocurrency exchanges Binance and Kraken, along with layer 2 sidechain Polygon, are among three companies looking to add staff amid crashing crypto markets. A Binance spokesperson told CoinDesk that it has over 2,000 open positions, with its job board showing roles across Europe, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East. "We will continue to grow our team as planned and see this moment in time as an opportunity to gain access to some of the industry's best talent," CEO Changpeng Zhao said in a comment shared with CoinDesk.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO