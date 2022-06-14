ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCI WorldTour 2022 events

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PJyVq_0gADArbx00

UCI WorldTour logos

UCI WorldTour events are top-level races for professional cyclists.

The events form a series, with riders competing for the overall title as well as individual wins. The UCI Women's WorldTour was launched in 2016, replacing the original World Cup and therefore adding stage races to the calendar.

After two years of disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2022 calendar largely returned events to their traditional spots in the year. Australian races Santos Tour Down Under and Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race were removed from early in the year, though, with the effects of the pandemic still affecting the organisation of certain events.

Men's UCI WorldTour 2022 calendar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27QnpQ_0gADArbx00

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Date Race Country
February 20-26 UAE Emirates Tour United Arab Emirates
February 26 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Belgium
March 5 Strade Bianche Italy
March 6-13 Paris-Nice France
March 7-13 Tirreno-Adriatico Italy
March 19 Milan-San Remo Italy
March 21-27 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya Spain
March 23 Minerva Classic Brugge-De Panne Belgium
March 25 E3 Saxo Bank Classic Belgium
March 27 Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders fields Belgium
March 30 Dwars Door Vlaanderen Belgium
April 3 Tour of Flanders Belgium
April 4-9 Tour of the Basque Country Spain
April 10 Amstel Gold Race Netherlands
April 17 Paris-Roubaix France
April 20 Flèche Wallonne Belgium
April 24 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Belgium
April 26-May 1 Tour de Romandie Switzerland
May 1 Eschborn Frankfurt Germany
May 6-29 Giro d'Italia Italy
June 5-12 Critérium du Dauphiné France
June 12-19 Tour de Suisse Switzerland
July 1-24 Tour de France France
July 30 San Sebastain Klasikoa Spain
July 30-August 5 Tour of Poland Poland
August 19-September 11 Vuelta a España Spain
August 21 Bemer Cyclassics Germany
August 28 Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France France
September 9 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec Canada
September 11 Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal Canada
October 8 Il Lombardia Italy
October 13-18 Gree-Tour of Guangxi China

UCI Women's WorldTour 2022 calendar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K6197_0gADArbx00

Vos in the UCI WWT leader’s jersey. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Date Race Country
March 5 Strade Bianche Donne Italy
March 12 Ronde van Drenthe Netherlands
March 20 Trofeo Alfredo Binda Italy
March 24 Exterioo Classic Brugge-De Panne Belgium
March 27 Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields Belgium
April 3 Tour of Flanders Belgium
April 10 Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition Netherlands
April 16 Paris-Roubaix Femmes France
April 20 La Flèche Wallonne Féminine Belgium
April 24 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes Belgium
May 13-15 Itzulia Women Spain
May 19-22 Vuelta a Burgos Feminas Spain
May 27-29 RideLondon Classique Great Britain
June 6-11 Women's Tour Great Britain
June 30-July 10 Giro d'Italia Donne Italy
July 24-31 Tour de France Femmes France
August 6 Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda West Sweden TTT Sweden
August 7 Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda West Sweden RR Sweden
August 9-14 Tour of Scandinavia Norway
August 27 Classic Lorient Agglomération - Trophée Ceratizit France
August 30-September 4 Simac Ladies Tour Netherlands
September 7-11 Ceratizit Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta Spain
October 7-9 Tour de Romandie Féminin Switzerland
October 13-15 Tour of Chongming Island China
October 18 Tour of Guangxi China

