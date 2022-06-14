WorldTour
UCI WorldTour 2022 events
UCI WorldTour events are top-level races for professional cyclists.
The events form a series, with riders competing for the overall title as well as individual wins. The UCI Women's WorldTour was launched in 2016, replacing the original World Cup and therefore adding stage races to the calendar.
After two years of disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2022 calendar largely returned events to their traditional spots in the year. Australian races Santos Tour Down Under and Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race were removed from early in the year, though, with the effects of the pandemic still affecting the organisation of certain events.
Men's UCI WorldTour 2022 calendar
|Date
|Race
|Country
|February 20-26
|UAE Emirates Tour
|United Arab Emirates
|February 26
|Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
|Belgium
|March 5
|Strade Bianche
|Italy
|March 6-13
|Paris-Nice
|France
|March 7-13
|Tirreno-Adriatico
|Italy
|March 19
|Milan-San Remo
|Italy
|March 21-27
|Volta Ciclista a Catalunya
|Spain
|March 23
|Minerva Classic Brugge-De Panne
|Belgium
|March 25
|E3 Saxo Bank Classic
|Belgium
|March 27
|Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders fields
|Belgium
|March 30
|Dwars Door Vlaanderen
|Belgium
|April 3
|Tour of Flanders
|Belgium
|April 4-9
|Tour of the Basque Country
|Spain
|April 10
|Amstel Gold Race
|Netherlands
|April 17
|Paris-Roubaix
|France
|April 20
|Flèche Wallonne
|Belgium
|April 24
|Liège-Bastogne-Liège
|Belgium
|April 26-May 1
|Tour de Romandie
|Switzerland
|May 1
|Eschborn Frankfurt
|Germany
|May 6-29
|Giro d'Italia
|Italy
|June 5-12
|Critérium du Dauphiné
|France
|June 12-19
|Tour de Suisse
|Switzerland
|July 1-24
|Tour de France
|France
|July 30
|San Sebastain Klasikoa
|Spain
|July 30-August 5
|Tour of Poland
|Poland
|August 19-September 11
|Vuelta a España
|Spain
|August 21
|Bemer Cyclassics
|Germany
|August 28
|Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France
|France
|September 9
|Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec
|Canada
|September 11
|Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal
|Canada
|October 8
|Il Lombardia
|Italy
|October 13-18
|Gree-Tour of Guangxi
|China
UCI Women's WorldTour 2022 calendar
|Date
|Race
|Country
|March 5
|Strade Bianche Donne
|Italy
|March 12
|Ronde van Drenthe
|Netherlands
|March 20
|Trofeo Alfredo Binda
|Italy
|March 24
|Exterioo Classic Brugge-De Panne
|Belgium
|March 27
|Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields
|Belgium
|April 3
|Tour of Flanders
|Belgium
|April 10
|Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition
|Netherlands
|April 16
|Paris-Roubaix Femmes
|France
|April 20
|La Flèche Wallonne Féminine
|Belgium
|April 24
|Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes
|Belgium
|May 13-15
|Itzulia Women
|Spain
|May 19-22
|Vuelta a Burgos Feminas
|Spain
|May 27-29
|RideLondon Classique
|Great Britain
|June 6-11
|Women's Tour
|Great Britain
|June 30-July 10
|Giro d'Italia Donne
|Italy
|July 24-31
|Tour de France Femmes
|France
|August 6
|Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda West Sweden TTT
|Sweden
|August 7
|Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda West Sweden RR
|Sweden
|August 9-14
|Tour of Scandinavia
|Norway
|August 27
|Classic Lorient Agglomération - Trophée Ceratizit
|France
|August 30-September 4
|Simac Ladies Tour
|Netherlands
|September 7-11
|Ceratizit Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta
|Spain
|October 7-9
|Tour de Romandie Féminin
|Switzerland
|October 13-15
|Tour of Chongming Island
|China
|October 18
|Tour of Guangxi
|China
