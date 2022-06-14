UCI WorldTour 2022 events

UCI WorldTour events are top-level races for professional cyclists.

The events form a series, with riders competing for the overall title as well as individual wins. The UCI Women's WorldTour was launched in 2016, replacing the original World Cup and therefore adding stage races to the calendar.

After two years of disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2022 calendar largely returned events to their traditional spots in the year. Australian races Santos Tour Down Under and Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race were removed from early in the year, though, with the effects of the pandemic still affecting the organisation of certain events.

Men's UCI WorldTour 2022 calendar

Date Race Country February 20-26 UAE Emirates Tour United Arab Emirates February 26 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Belgium March 5 Strade Bianche Italy March 6-13 Paris-Nice France March 7-13 Tirreno-Adriatico Italy March 19 Milan-San Remo Italy March 21-27 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya Spain March 23 Minerva Classic Brugge-De Panne Belgium March 25 E3 Saxo Bank Classic Belgium March 27 Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders fields Belgium March 30 Dwars Door Vlaanderen Belgium April 3 Tour of Flanders Belgium April 4-9 Tour of the Basque Country Spain April 10 Amstel Gold Race Netherlands April 17 Paris-Roubaix France April 20 Flèche Wallonne Belgium April 24 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Belgium April 26-May 1 Tour de Romandie Switzerland May 1 Eschborn Frankfurt Germany May 6-29 Giro d'Italia Italy June 5-12 Critérium du Dauphiné France June 12-19 Tour de Suisse Switzerland July 1-24 Tour de France France July 30 San Sebastain Klasikoa Spain July 30-August 5 Tour of Poland Poland August 19-September 11 Vuelta a España Spain August 21 Bemer Cyclassics Germany August 28 Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France France September 9 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec Canada September 11 Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal Canada October 8 Il Lombardia Italy October 13-18 Gree-Tour of Guangxi China

UCI Women's WorldTour 2022 calendar

