Wellman, IA

Hawks Hang Ten on Tigers

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 2 days ago

The No. 8 in Class 2A Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball team made quick work of the visiting Tipton Tigers Monday at Paul N. Bailey Field in Wellman.

www.kciiradio.com

kciiradio.com

WMU Summer Teams Drop Three of Four to Start Week

A couple Southeast Iowa Super Conference opponents started the week for the Winfield-Mt. Union baseball and softball teams with the Wolves falling in three out of four contests. The softball squad faced off with No. 8 Louisa-Muscatine on Monday and lost 11-1. They turned around the next day at home...
WINFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Mid-Prairie Makes Way to Monticello Thursday

It’s another road trip this week for the Mid-Prairie baseball team Thursday when they are at Monticello. The Hawks are coming off of a visit to West Branch Wednesday where they were 10-6 winners to move their record to 9-7 on the season. For the year, Mid-Prairie is hitting .276 collectively with five players at .300 or better led by Cain Brown’s .404 with 21 hits and 18 runs scored. Dylan Henry has driven in a team high 16. On the hill, Mid-Prairie’s team ERA is 3.80 with Collin Miller at 2.13 across a team high 23 innings. Monticello is 10-2 on the year and were 18-3 winners at Bellevue on Tuesday. For the year, the Panthers are hitting .334 as a team with five players over .300 led by Caleb Sauser at .525 with 21 hits and 17 runs scored. Preston Ries has a team best 16 RBI. On the mound, the Monticello staff has a team ERA of 2.03 with Tate Petersen, Sauser and Ries at a combined 7-0 record and 1.40 ERA in 43 innings. These two teams have split their eight all-time meetings, with Mid-Prairie having won the last three, including a 9-5 win a season ago. Action starts tonight at 7p.m. at Monticello High School.
MONTICELLO, IA
kciiradio.com

Mid-Prairie to Meet West Branch

The Golden Hawk baseball and softball teams travel to West Branch Wednesday night for varsity contests. The Golden Hawk girls are 9-7 this year, having won five-in-a-row including a 7-0 shut out of No. 12 Anamosa on the road Tuesday. The Hawks are hitting .326 as a team with six players over .300 led by Madeline Schrader’s .526. Dakota Mitchell has a team best 23 hits and 15 runs scored. Sydney Knebel has driven in a team best 12 RBI. In the circle, Knebel has thrown 59 innings with an ERA of four, striking out 35. West Branch is 1-10 this year, coming off of a 12-0 loss to Durant Monday. The Bears lone win was a 9-8 victory over North Cedar June 2nd. The Bears are hitting .228 as a team with four over .300, led by Lanie Meyer’s .387 average with 12 hits, 11 runs scored and eight RBI. In the circle Hannah Schiele has thrown 46 innings with a 7.76 ERA. These two teams met in the 2022 opener with the Hawks taking a 9-0 win in Kalona.
WEST BRANCH, IA
kciiradio.com

Lions and Ravens Gear Up For Rivalry

A Southeast Iowa Superconference summer doubleheader features a KCII area rivalry Thursday in Lone Tree when the Ravens visit the Lions. The Hillcrest baseballers come into the night with a record of 4-6 after a 6-0 shut out loss at the hands of Burlington Notre Dame on Tuesday. The Ravens are hitting .229 as a team with Luke Schrock leading the way at .415 with 17 hits and 11 runs scored. Jace Rempel has a team best nine driven in. The Hillcrest team ERA is 3.81 with Seth Ours throwing 21 innings with a 2.71 mark and 1-2 record. Schrock is 2-1 on the year. Lone Tree stands at 5-7 on the year after a 4-1 Wednesday loss against Danville. They are hitting .225 as a team with Mathew Hemstead the leader at .300 with 12 total hits and 11RBI. Cade Patterson has scored a team best 10 runs. The Lion team ERA is 3.63 with Cade Shield at 2-2 in 15 innings with a 1.83 mark. Hillcrest has won 14 of the last 24 in the series, but the Lions won in Kalona earlier this season 4-3.
LONE TREE, IA
kciiradio.com

Eagle Hit Parade in Braves Rout

The win streak is stretched to six for the Keota baseball team when they were all over Montezuma (0-10) last night by a 13-1 final score in a South Iowa Cedar League clash. The Eagle bats peppered 13 hits with Caden Clarahan going a perfect 4-for-4 with one RBI and Colten Clarahan was 3-for-5 with three RBI. Evan Vittetoe and Cole Kindred each brought in a pair of runs. Colten Clarahan got the start and win tossing three innings of hitless ball and surrendering just two walks. Kindred threw the final two frames giving up one run on three hits.
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

Golden Hawks Go North To Anamosa

The Mid-Prairie baseball and softball teams crossover in the River Valley Conference Tuesday with a road trip to Anamosa. The Golden Hawk baseball team is 8-6 on the season and 4-4 in the RVC after a 10-0 victory over Tipton Monday. The Hawks are ranked No. 8 in Class 2A this week according to the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. Mid-Prairie is hitting .277 as a team, with five players at .300 or better, led by Cain Brown at .442 with 19 hits and 14 runs scored. Dylan Henry has a team best 13 RBI. On the mound, Mid-Prairie’s team ERA is 1.17 with Alex Bean, Bowen Burmeiester, Brown, Brock Harland and Collin Miller all 1-0. Bean’s ERA is best at 2.62. Anamosa is also 8-6 this year, 5-3 in the RVC after dropping a 6-0 contest to No. 3 in Class 2A Cascade Monday. The Blue Raiders are receiving votes in this week’s Class 2A poll. They are hitting .325 as a team with four players over .300 led by Sam Wilt at .500. Graham Humpal has 20 hits and 16 RBI. On the mound, their team ERA is 1.84 with Jake Jess and Eli Lehrman both 2-0 and a combined 1.28 ERA. Anamosa won the meeting between these two 7-5 a season ago.
ANAMOSA, IA
kciiradio.com

Sigourney Baseball and Softball Roll By HLV

Another day at the office meant another couple wins for the Sigourney summer teams on Monday when they downed South Iowa Cedar League foe HLV in a pair of games. The softball team won their sixth in a row with a 10-0 win over the Warriors (2-7, 2-6) in five innings. Four runs in the first, three in the third, and three in the fifth was all the Savages needed to make it a short night. Darby Mitchell recorded a double and triple with one RBI and Rain Barthelman had a pair of singles for a nine-hit offense. Carly Goodwin surrendered just one hit in four innings of work in the circle and 11 of the 12 outs came via strikeout. The black and gold improve to 12-3 overall and 9-1 in the SICL.
SIGOURNEY, IA
kciiradio.com

JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week

This week’s JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week is Keota’s Caden Clarahan. The freshman had a walk-off home run in Monday’s 9-6 baseball victory over North Mahaska and has been a key cog in the Eagles’ six game win streak. Congrats Caden!. Podcast: Play in...
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

Lions Get Revenge on Wildcats

Second time through Southeast Iowa Super Conference play and the Lone Tree softball team got revenge last night with an 8-2 win over Columbus Community in an all KCII area showdown. The Wildcats handled the first meeting in May by a 14-4 score, but the Lions made it apparent early...
LONE TREE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Hawkeye Fan-Favorite Austin Ash Chooses Next School After Months

Austin Ash spent the last five years of his life in Iowa City representing the Hawkeyes despite his lack of playing time -- and lack of financial help. The former walk-on from Cedar Rapids ultimately did receive a scholarship in his fifth and final year at Iowa -- the same season the Hawks won the Big Ten Tournament for the first time in 16 years.
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Paisley Sensational as Huskies Complete Season Sweep of Hillcrest; Highland Girls Also Sweep Away Ravens

The Highland baseball and softball teams made it four for four this year against the Hillcrest Ravens, finishing a pair of season sweeps Monday night. In a game heard on AM and FM KCII from Duane Banks Field on the campus of the University of Iowa, Highland never trailed in a 5-1 baseball win over the Ravens. The Huskies scored twice in the first when Connor Grinstead and Chase Schultz came home on RBI from Trevor McFarland and Kaige Vonnhame. Highland starter Ethan Paisley was determined to make that stand up, allowing just one hit through the first three innings and taking a shut out into the seventh. The Huskies added insurance runs in the fifth when Luke Miller came home on a wild pitch and two in the sixth when Vonnhame and Logan Bonebrake scored. Hillcrest broke through in the seventh with two hits with two outs as Rowan Miller came home on a passed ball. After the game, Paisley spoke with KCII sports about his night on the mound and the importance of his team scoring early. He said, “Just being able to throw strikes whenever I can is important. Moving around the plate and making sure that my breaking ball was finishing where I wanted it to. Thanks to my defense tonight, they stepped up quite a bit. With runners on tonight I just had to throw strikes and give my defense the best chance to succeed for us and that’s what happened. It felt good to get two runs early. It’s good momentum to start off and it just gives a good feeling to a pitcher.”
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Ravens Meet Nikes and Bears

The Hillcrest Academy boys and girls of summer are back on the diamond Tuesday to take on Burlington Notre Dame and Danville. For the Raven boys, the opponent is the Nikes. Hillcrest is 4-5 on the year following a 5-1 loss to Highland at Duane Banks Field at the University of Iowa Monday. The Ravens are hitting .228 with Luke Schrock’s bat leading the way at .405 with 15 hits and 11 runs scored. Jace Rempel has driven in a team best nine. Hillcrest has a team ERA of 4.02, paced by Seth Ours at 2.71 in 21 innings with a 1-2 mark. Burlington Notre Dame is 6-6 this year after splitting a Monday doubleheader with cross town rival West Burlington by 7-6 and 10-9 scores. For the year, the Nikes are hitting .202 as a team with Isaiah Crow at .353. Owen Gulick and Caden Schwenker each have five hits. Schwenker has scored six times and Carson Chiprez and Dylan Kipp have four RBI. On the mound, they hold a 4.58 ERA. Schwenker is 2-0 in 15 innings with a 1.43 mark.
DANVILLE, IA
kmaland.com

2023 RB Raphael commits to Iowa

(Iowa City) -- Running back Kendrick Raphael has committed to Iowa. The four-star 2023 commit chose the Hawkeyes over offers from North Carolina State, Appalachian State, Boston College and Buffalo. Raphael is the 11th commit to the Hawkeyes’ 2023 class.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Better or worse? Previewing Iowa's offense in 2022

Iowa posted another strong season under head coach Kirk Ferentz in 2021, winning 10 games and the B1G West in the process. Unfortunately, the Hawkeyes were blown out in the B1G Championship Game and lost a nail-biter to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl. The Hawkeyes have now won 10 games...
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Football Lands 2023 4-Star Running Back Recruit

Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Football program had a nice Monday. The team got the news that they had landed the highest-rated recruit so far for the class of 2023. The Des Moines Register reports that 4-star running back Kendrick Raphael from Naples Florida announced that he would be attending the University of Iowa to play football. Raphael shared his decision on Twitter.
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Rhonda Renee Simpson

Celebration of life services for 58-year-old Rhonda Renee Simpson of Marengo, formerly of Washington will be at 11a.m. Monday, June 20th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Family will be present to receive friends from 10-11a.m. Monday, June 20th. Private family interment will take place at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Hope for All fund through Compass Memorial Hospital and Essence of Life Hospice.
MARENGO, IA
kniakrls.com

Leach Ends Reign as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen

A 2022 Pella High School graduate has wrapped up her year-long reign as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen. Maggie Leach has served the Miss America organization as Iowa’s representative after she first crowned last summer. Leach was involved in several activities at Pella High School, including speech and drama, show choir, cheerleading, and golf, and as a middle school student, brought her non-profit Operation Share the Load to the community, donating laundry supplies and holding fundraising drives for quarters to give to those in need. Maggie will attend the University of Alabama this fall with a focus on broadcast journalism and will also compete on the school’s speech forensics team. Hear more from Leach about the past year as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
kciiradio.com

Virginia “Ginny” Strohman

Memorial mass for 82-year-old Virginia “Ginny” Strohman of Sigourney will be at 10:30a.m. Saturday, June 18th at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sigourney. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Sigourney. Visitation will be from 4:30-6:30p.m. Friday, June 17th at Powell Funeral Home in Sigourney with a vigil service at 4:15p.m. A memorial fund has been established for St. Mary Catholic Church, the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation or the Keokuk County Hospice Foundation. Powell Funeral Home in Sigourney is caring for Ginny and her family.
SIGOURNEY, IA

