Electronics

Goal Zero Yeti 1000X power station charges medium-to-large appliances in a compact form

By Amy Poole
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Charge a microwave, a refrigerator, a light bulb, a phone, and other medium-to-large appliances with the Goal Zero Yeti 1000X portable power station. Including a myriad of ports, including 60W USB-C Power Delivery, multiple USB-A ports, regulated 12V, and two 120V AC ports. So it accommodates various devices using its 983...

thegadgetflow.com

ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Fellow Monty Milk Art Cups feature a hidden parabolic slope lifts crema to the top

Enjoy barista-style coffee at home with the Fellow Monty Milk Art Cups. Designed with a discreet parabolic slope, each mug lifts crema to the top without disruption to enable the perfect latte art. Best of all, it achieves this with ease, even if you don’t have any experience. Moreover, the Fellow Monty Milk Art Cups feature a sleek double-wall ceramic material for warm espresso drinks. They also have an 11-oz., capacity, which is the perfect size to cure a caffeine fix. Furthermore, these coffee mugs are ideal for small kitchen spaces thanks to their stackable design. This allows you to keep them on display without any issues with countertop space. Finally, available in matte black or matte white, there’s a shade to match your kitchen’s decor and personal tastes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

LINESTAND ergonomic wireless charging mount provides a floating charging experience

Tidy up your workstation while charging your devices with the LINESTAND ergonomic wireless charging mount. Offering a minimal design, you can adjust it at your preferred height for better posture while you work. This allows you to position the screen of your iPhone 12 or later to watch videos and engage in videoconferences. Moreover, this ergonomic wireless charging mount enables you to power up to 3 devices—iPhone, AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch—at the same time. All the while, you can enjoy a clutter-free workspace without it taking up any desk space. Furthermore, this device ensures that you never have to leave the house without a low battery again. Overall, it’s an elegant workspace must-have without having any dangling cables on your desk.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

SodaStream Fizzi classic sparkling water maker features a compact, cordless design

Enjoy a bubbly beverage anywhere and everywhere with the SodaStream Fizzi classic sparkling water maker. Boasting a cordless design, you can effortlessly make sparkling water at home or on the go without the restrictions of a cord. This is perfect if you’re an avid traveler or simply if you prefer cordless gadgets. Moreover, the SodaStream Fizzi turns plain water into a sparking alternative in just seconds at the touch of a button. So you can enjoy a refreshing drink without wasting plastic water bottles. Meanwhile, it features a 1-liter capacity, making it ideal to generate a day’s worth of water in a single application. Finally, it’s available in a variety of designs to suit your kitchen decor and personal style.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best cell phone plans 2022

A smartphone is only as good as the network connecting it. These are the best cell phone plans to make sure you can make the most out of your phone; whether you're looking for ultimate 5G speeds, or just to get the whole family connected without breaking the bank.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar running smartwatch features a Power Glass solar-charging lens

Charge the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar running smartwatch using solar energy thanks to the Power Glass solar-charging lens. With this feature, it provides up to a 20-day battery life in smartwatch mode1 and up to 49 hours in GPS mode2. Moreover, the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar includes an always-on, full-color display that’s easy to read, even in sunlight. All the while, its responsive touch screen provides fast access to everyday health features. Furthermore, this smartwatch has runners at its core with innovative characteristics like heart rate variability status, a race widget, and a training readiness score. Meanwhile, stay on track in challenging environments with multi-band GPS. Additionally, this health and fitness smartwatch monitors and tracks your exertion levels in real time during physical exercise. What’s more, it includes a host of women’s health features. This includes menstrual cycle tracking, pregnant tracking, and exercise and nutrition education.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Herman Miller–Inspired Hiking Backpack emulates the back shape for a comfortable fit

Carry your laptop and other important items safely with the Herman Miller–Inspired Hiking Backpack. Designed for city commuters, hikers, and campers, it has a robust, waterproof exterior to haul any load. Moreover, its structure resembles the back shape, making it highly comfortable to wear for extended periods. It features a solid exterior structure—similar to the Cosmo chair—to provide protection from accidental bumps if it contains any breakable materials. Furthermore, this hiking backpack boasts lightweight aesthetics, making it practical for hiking. In fact, it includes a lumbar pad and a ventilation system to keep you cool during your travels. Meanwhile, the hip belt provides ample support when you’re on your adventures. Finally, it’s available in cool blue, pristine brown, and light grey.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Garmin Forerunner 255 Series GPS smartwatches have new training metrics & enhanced features

Train like a pro with the Garmin Forerunner 255 Series GPS smartwatches. This collection includes the Forerunner 255, Forerunner 255S, Forerunner 255 Music, and Forerunner 255S Music. Designed for runners, each smartwatch hosts a range of features and training tools to help you strive. This includes a morning report—a feature that shares information about last night’s sleep, HRV status, daily workout suggestions, and the day’s weather. Another new feature is full triathlon support, enabling you to easily toggle between sports at the press of a button. Moreover, the Garmin Forerunner 255 Series tracks heart rate variability to receive a better understanding of your recovery and overall wellness. You’ll also receive access to Garmin Pay. This enables you to breeze through checkouts by making payments from your wrist. Finally, these smartwatches offer personalized training and recovery insights, such as built-in workouts.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Harber London Microfibre Minimalist Desk Mat has a dense body for cushioning & protection

Make work more enjoyable with the Harber London Microfibre Minimalist Desk Mat. Sporting a dense body, it protects and cushions your hands and wrists from the strains of everyday typing. Moreover, this Harber London desk mat has a microfibre lining, making it soft to the touch for all-day comfort. Because if you’re working at a computer every day, you deserve to love your environment. Furthermore, this workstation accessory comes in 3 sizes: 19.6″ by 11.8″, 31.49″ by 12.59″, and 31.49″ by 17.71″. With multiple size options, you can choose the right one for your desk space and accessories. Overall, use this soft grey desk mat as a base for your computer keyboard and mouse as well as other accessories such as stationery.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

UNIQ Aereo Mag 3-in-1 wireless charging pad powers your Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPhone

Power multiple devices at the same time with the UNIQ Aereo Mag 3-in-1 wireless charging pad. Suitable for your Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPhone, it keeps all of your gadgets in 1 central place while ensuring they’re always fully charged. Moreover, this 3-in-1 wireless charging pad supports Nightstand mode for Apple Watch. This allows you to read notifications and see the time at glance. The UNIQ Aereo Mag is also compatible with MagSafe and includes secure magnetic attachments. This enables it to provide a stable, reliable charge of up to 15 watts for iPhone 12s. Most impressively, it delivers a 40% charge in just 30 minutes. Finally, this charger sports a sleek design to not take up much room on your bedside table or workstation.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Apple 13″ MacBook Pro with M2 chip is 40% faster than the M1 model & has 20 hrs of battery

Get anything done so much faster when you have the Apple 13″ MacBook Pro with M2 chip. In fact, it’s a whopping 40% faster than the 13″ MacBook Pro with M1. Beyond this, it also offers up to 20 hours of battery life as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. You’ll love the Thunderbolt connectivity, P3 wide color gamut, and studio-quality mics. Moreover, this new laptop boasts up to 500 nits of brightness, the Magic Keyboard with Touch Bar, and a retina display. Furthermore, the M2 MacBook Pro has an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. It also has up to 24 GB of memory, an up to 2 TB SSD, and advanced camera ISP. With an active cooling system, it lets you power through content editing without killing the battery. With a similar design to the previous model, its impressive power increase keeps it working harder. So you can work smarter.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

Elgato Anniversary Edition Collection includes enhanced version of the brand’s gadgets

Celebrate Elgato’s 10th birthday with the Elgato Anniversary Edition Collection. This series includes enhanced gadgets including the Stream Deck Pedal—the first Stream Deck with hands-free control. There’s also the Key Light Mini—a portable LED panel that makes you look amazing in the studio and in the streets. Additionally, the Wave and Stream Deck have enhanced features. In particular, each gadget consists of 2 beautifully fresh designs: pink and blue or black and white. Finally, the HD60 X has a completely new look that’s the perfect fit for PS5 and Xbox Series X. Overall, enhance your gameplay and setup with this unique series that has everything you need. Get your hands on this limited-edition collection, perfectly designed with avid gamers in mind.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Koogeek O1EU Outlet is compatible with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa

Stay connected with multiple platforms when you have the Koogeek O1EU Outlet. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant, you can control it with ease and create a unified ecosystem. In fact, this smart compatibility allows you to control it via voice command. Moreover, use the Koogeek O1EU Outlet to set custom schedules and timers from your device. So you can return home from work with a light on or charge your phone at certain times of the day. Furthermore, this smart outlet includes 3 smart USB charging ports. All of which are compatible with iPhone, iPad, iPad, and other USB-powered devices. It also features 3, Wi-Fi-enabled AC outlets for convenience. Finally, monitor real-time, daily, and monthly electric power consumption via the Koogeek Home app to conserve energy and save money.
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

The Best Deals Happening Right Now at Walmart

If there's one thing we know for sure about Walmart, it's that the retailer boasts some truly great deals year-round. Walmart has already started dropping prices on popular items — with major markdowns on home, lifestyle, fashion, tech and more just in time for summer. Whether you're in the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Gadget Flow

Apple MacBook Air with M2 processor has a slim, fanless design with 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports

Work more efficiently with the Apple MacBook Air with M2 processor, which is a powerhouse. Boasting up to 8 hours of video playback, it has a fanless design like the M1 MacBook Air to keep it from overheating. What’s more, this slim-bezeled 13.6″ Liquid Retina display has a notch cutout for the 1080p FaceTime camera. Additionally, it has 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headphone jack, and an impressive 500 nit brightness. Available in 4 striking colors—Silver, Space Gray, Starlight, Midnight Blue—this all-aluminum unibody laptop boasts style. Moreover, the simple, flat-edge design measures just 11.3 mm thin and has a Magic Keyboard with a Touch ID power button. You’ll love that it uses MagSafe magnetic charging and is up to 40% faster than the MacBook Air with M1. Finally, it fast chargers to 50% battery in only 30 minutes.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

rePodder coffee pod recycling tool lets you recycle your aluminum coffee capsules at home

Ensure the sustainability of aluminum coffee capsules in the circular economy with the rePodder coffee pod recycling tool. Offering an alternate method to aluminum coffee capsule recycling, it lets you process them at home—via your existing curbside recycling collection. So you can enjoy your favorite pod coffee guilt-free. It’s fun to crush the capsules, and you get quick access to coffee grounds as well to nourish your garden or compost heap. It’s a much better way to access these grounds than using a knife—which can be dangerous. Then, all you do is simply insert empty, clean, crushed aluminum pods into an aluminum beverage can. This is so it doesn’t fall through the filters at the recycling facility. It’s quick, easy, safe and convenient. Overall, recycling aluminum uses less energy than making new aluminum, and this gives back into the circular economy. Save your coffee pod from the landfill with rePodder.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

BOTE Inflatable Dock Hangout 240 Classic party float lets you and friends relax on water

Gather with friends this summer with the BOTE Inflatable Dock Hangout 240 Classic party float. Measuring 10′ in circumference and with the ability to hold up to 900 lbs, it’s the must-have beach accessory. Moreover, this party float utilizes military-grade PVC skin to withstand collisions, bumps, and scrapes. It also includes a BVA traction pad to minimize slips when it’s time to dive into the water. Furthermore, enjoy a cold beverage while basking in the sun thanks to the KULA Landing. This feature provides easy access to your drinks. All the while, transporting the BOTE Inflatable Dock Hangout 240 Classic is easy with the BOTE’s grab handles. This means no more numb fingers while you’re taking it from your car to the beach. Overall, become the perfect host this summer with this flotation accessory.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Ugreen HiTune T3 earbuds provide up to 25 dB noise cancelation and 24 hours of playback

Hear the lyrics and feel the bass in every song with the Ugreen HiTune T3 wireless earbuds. With up to 25 dB noise cancelation, these in-ear headphones cut through background noise. This is perfect for taking calls to ensure that your voice is extracted from any noise around you. Moreover, these wireless earbuds provide up to 24 hours of playback, and the case has a 400-mAh battery. The Ugreen HiTune T3 also uses Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with a 10-meter range from your connected device. So you can wear them at the gym or in the office without any restrictions. In fact, they have an IPX5 waterproof rating to withstand rain droplets and sweat. Finally, these buds are available in black or white.
ELECTRONICS
