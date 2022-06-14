Goal Zero Yeti 1000X power station charges medium-to-large appliances in a compact form

Charge the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar running smartwatch using solar energy thanks to the Power Glass solar-charging lens. With this feature, it provides up to a 20-day battery life in smartwatch mode1 and up to 49 hours in GPS mode2. Moreover, the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar includes an always-on, full-color display that’s easy to read, even in sunlight. All the while, its responsive touch screen provides fast access to everyday health features. Furthermore, this smartwatch has runners at its core with innovative characteristics like heart rate variability status, a race widget, and a training readiness score. Meanwhile, stay on track in challenging environments with multi-band GPS. Additionally, this health and fitness smartwatch monitors and tracks your exertion levels in real time during physical exercise. What’s more, it includes a host of women’s health features. This includes menstrual cycle tracking, pregnant tracking, and exercise and nutrition education.
