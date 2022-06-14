Goal Zero Yeti 1000X power station charges medium-to-large appliances in a compact form

Get anything done so much faster when you have the Apple 13″ MacBook Pro with M2 chip. In fact, it’s a whopping 40% faster than the 13″ MacBook Pro with M1. Beyond this, it also offers up to 20 hours of battery life as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. You’ll love the Thunderbolt connectivity, P3 wide color gamut, and studio-quality mics. Moreover, this new laptop boasts up to 500 nits of brightness, the Magic Keyboard with Touch Bar, and a retina display. Furthermore, the M2 MacBook Pro has an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. It also has up to 24 GB of memory, an up to 2 TB SSD, and advanced camera ISP. With an active cooling system, it lets you power through content editing without killing the battery. With a similar design to the previous model, its impressive power increase keeps it working harder. So you can work smarter.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO