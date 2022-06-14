James Boyce Hurley

Providing public ac- cess has always been a key component of the work that Three Rivers Land Trust does, and with the generous gift of $15,000 from an anonymous donor, there will be more areas for the public to recreate. This particular donation will go directly toward the construction of a canoe and kayak launch on the Uwharrie River on N.C. Highway 49. With no existing ac- cess in the area, this in the particular court exercising the authority. This power is based upon the relationship of the attorney to the court and the authority which the court has over its own officers to prevent them from, or punish them for, acts of dishonesty or impropriety calculated to bring contempt upon the administration of justice.’”

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO