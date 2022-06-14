ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NC

James Boyce Hurley

montgomeryherald.com
 2 days ago

James Boyce Hurley, 92, of Troy died peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 28, 2022. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 1, 2022 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Bumgarner Family Funeral Service in Troy. Burial will be private. James was a...

www.montgomeryherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
montgomeryherald.com

County Calendar

JUNETEENTH HERITAGE – MoCo's 4th Annual Freedom March & Juneteenth Festival, June 18, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Downtown Troy, food, music, 50/50 raffle, bounce house and vendors. Call (910) 573-0561 for vendor registration. • • •. MONTGOMERY COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY - Mark Lippard of Sure-Fire Entertainment will perform at...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
montgomeryherald.com

Church Bulletin

BISCOE FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH – Now through July 24 a joint Sunday school class will be held to discuss the environment and our role as Christians. A different individual with a unique background and perspective will lead each session. A six-week summer book study will discuss John Pavlovitz’s book,...
BISCOE, NC
montgomeryherald.com

Local Farmer is recognized by the state

Our very own Montgomery County grower from Jackson Springs, Charles Lucas Sr. of Lucas Farm Fresh LLC., received the high honor of first runner up for the 2022 North Carolina Small Farmer of the Year Award from North Carolina A & T University. After serving in the Vietnam War, Mr....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
montgomeryherald.com

New Launch area for Uwharrie River

Providing public ac- cess has always been a key component of the work that Three Rivers Land Trust does, and with the generous gift of $15,000 from an anonymous donor, there will be more areas for the public to recreate. This particular donation will go directly toward the construction of a canoe and kayak launch on the Uwharrie River on N.C. Highway 49. With no existing ac- cess in the area, this in the particular court exercising the authority. This power is based upon the relationship of the attorney to the court and the authority which the court has over its own officers to prevent them from, or punish them for, acts of dishonesty or impropriety calculated to bring contempt upon the administration of justice.’”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, NC
montgomeryherald.com

Attorney ordered to appear

An order to show cause was filed last week against local attorney and N.C. Sen- ate candidate Brooke Crump. The show cause order is lengthy and lays out a case alleging professional misconduct, stating, “Attorney Crump has, on multiple occasions, made claims and contentions unsupported by fact or law, made false statements of material fact to the court, engaged in conduct involving dishonesty, deceit, or misrepresentation, and otherwise violated the North Carolina Rules of Professional Con- duct. Attorney Crump’s misconduct has significantly disrupted and impaired the orderly administration of justice in this District and poses an ongoing threat of significant harm to the administration of justice.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy