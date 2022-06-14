James Boyce Hurley

An order to show cause was filed last week against local attorney and N.C. Sen- ate candidate Brooke Crump. The show cause order is lengthy and lays out a case alleging professional misconduct, stating, “Attorney Crump has, on multiple occasions, made claims and contentions unsupported by fact or law, made false statements of material fact to the court, engaged in conduct involving dishonesty, deceit, or misrepresentation, and otherwise violated the North Carolina Rules of Professional Con- duct. Attorney Crump’s misconduct has significantly disrupted and impaired the orderly administration of justice in this District and poses an ongoing threat of significant harm to the administration of justice.
