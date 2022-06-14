Utility fee increases, medical marijuana tax and police matters on Lawton City Council agenda
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council meets on Tuesday, with a packed agenda. Items include an increase in all...www.kswo.com
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council meets on Tuesday, with a packed agenda. Items include an increase in all...www.kswo.com
aren't things hard enough with out the city raising fees I mean come on. i agree the roads need to be fixed and sidewalks would be nice and our taxes taken out of our checks should have already made these things happen. But the truth is it hasn't and now they want to take more money from the working class 🙄.
Comments / 9