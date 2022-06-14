Utility fee increases, medical marijuana tax and police matters on Lawton City Council agenda

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The terms for the elected council members in Lawton ward’s 3, 4 and 5 will expire at the start of next year. And today, filing began for people who live in those wards, and wish to represent them. The filing period runs Monday, and Tuesday, before ending on Wednesday. Anyone who wants to run for these Ward council positions must also live in those respective wards.

