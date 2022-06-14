ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JuJu Smith-Schuster's Future Return to Steelers is Complicated

By Noah Strackbein
 2 days ago

A return to the Pittsburgh Steelers would be great, right?

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are loaded at wide receiver, but JuJu Smith-Schuster says he could see a return in the coming years. Mike Tomlin doesn't like to speak in hypotheticals, but when it comes to the beloved pass-catcher, we can look into the future.

"I could see myself back here," Smith-Schuster told Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Brian Batko . "Even today, this shows a lot, that I still have fans out here coming out to support me."

The long crowd of people that showed up for Smith-Schuster's Final Farewell charity drive proved that this city still loves No. 19 - or No. 9, now. And clearly, Smith-Schuster loves the fans.

That's not all it takes, though. The Steelers have spent the offseason wrapped up in wide receiver talk, from adding two rookies to signing Gunner Olszewski and now making headlines about Diontae Johnson's next contract.

So, where would Smith-Schuster fit in this group?

Johnson is a proven starter in this league. To a lesser degree, so is Chase Claypool. And the Steelers are hoping George Pickens and Calvin Austin fit into that narrative within the next year. Not to mention Olszewski's impressive summer and Matt Canada's offensive scheme making room for Zach Gentry.

That's a lot of pass-catcher, and while Smith-Schuster has never been someone to need his touches, he's certainly a receiver worth some attention for an offense.

Plus, this season with the Kansas City Chiefs, he'll likely see plenty of targets from Patrick Mahomes.

Would the Steelers take Smith-Schuster back? Probably yes - on the right contract. Would Smith-Schuster take a spot in a crowded room? It's tough to say yes, especially when he's still looking for the major contract.

This is all assuming everything works out. Olszewski gets another contract after the season, Johnson is signed to an extension and Pickens and Austin show their potential.

What Smith-Schuster did for this team and the city of Pittsburgh will never be forgotten. This guy came in as a kid and immediately made himself an impactful member of the community and the football team.

But the future looks best for the wide receiver outside of a return to the Steelers. Which stinks to some fans, but it's true. All we can do now, is wish him the best moving forward.

