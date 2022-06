Tennessee woman dies after fall into river at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities at Grand Canyon National Park say a Tennessee woman has died after falling into the water and getting caught by the Colorado River’s swift current.

They say 47-year-old Sheetal Patel was cooling off Saturday afternoon along Pipe Creek Beach when the accident occurred.

Park officials say commercial guides were able to reach the woman by boat and tried to revive her.

They say rangers were flown into the location by a park helicopter and Patel was pronounced dead.

According to park officials, Patel reportedly had hiked into the Grand Canyon to meet a multi-day commercial boating trip from Phantom Ranch.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

