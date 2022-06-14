ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Biking Across Kansas coming to KVOE listening area

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiking Across Kansas is underway, and it’s coming to the KVOE listening area this week. Cyclists are pedaling over 500 miles — during the hottest week of the year so...

kvoe.com

KVOE

Cyclists in Biking Across Kansas set to move through KVOE listening area Thursday, Friday

Biking Across Kansas is coming to the KVOE listening area Thursday. Cyclists have been pedaling across the state west to east since this past Saturday. They will be moving through Cottonwood Falls and Emporia on Thursday before an overnight stop in Olpe on Thursday night. On KVOE’s Morning Show on Wednesday, Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch said Biking Across Kansas is different than Unbound in two ways — most cyclists are using paved highways instead of gravel roads and it’s a touring event instead of a race.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Extreme heat for lunch. More storms for dinner?

Northern Greenwood County assessed the damage from severe weather Thursday, as Lyon County waited to see if it would receive more. The National Weather Service rain gauge in Madison reported 2.33 inches Thursday morning. But heavy rain also covered Road 30 south of Olpe during Wednesday evening, as well as some roads south of Hartford.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas Highway Patrol to crack down on expired license plates

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — In a car crackdown, the Kansas Highway Patrol says they're looking for expired tags. The cost of failing to register your car may start adding up in the state of Kansas. The move follows an announcement from the Missouri Highway Patrol that they would be...
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

WEATHER: Cleanup underway in Madison after Wednesday night storms

The National Weather Service hasn’t given its official determination on whether straight-line winds or a low-level tornado touched down in Madison on Wednesday night. Regardless, cleanup started around 1 am after reports of trees and tree limbs downed, carports damaged and isolated building damage once the storms cleared the area. By noon Thursday, much of the tree debris had been either set aside or hauled off. Building damage was isolated and limited to awnings or roofs.
MADISON, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Curb the need for speed: KDOT tells Kansas drivers to slow down

TOPEKA – Slow down. That’s the message the Kansas Department of Transportation is telling drivers this summer. Sobering statistics tell the story of the dangers of speeding. In 2020, Kansas recorded almost 5,000 vehicle crashes due to drivers going too fast for the conditions. Nearly 80 people lost their lives in those crashes.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Day 2: Kansas wheat harvest report

Growers across the southern tier of Kansas are off and cutting. Early indications continue to show lower than average yields, as expected. Spots of good quality, however, are a welcome surprise following last-minute rains that filled smaller and fewer wheat berries. Loads are coming in today at all locations of...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Tornado warning issued for Olpe, Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A tornado warning has been put out for Olpe on Wednesday. Southern Lyon County and Olpe are currently in a tornado warning until 8:30 p.m. The town of Hartford is also in a severe thunderstorm warning. As of 8:23 p.m., Olpe and Hartford were placed under a flash flood warning which will […]
OLPE, KS
Kansas Reflector

Symphony in the Flint Hills faces off against massive Kansas storm system, and the spirit persists

Symphony in the Flint Hills encountered that dependable adversary of Kansas events on Saturday evening: severe weather. Audience and performers had gathered for the 17th annual celebration — eloquently written about by longtime emcee Dave Kendall last week in the Kansas Reflector — when the bad news came. Organizers were informed at 6:43 p.m. that […] The post Symphony in the Flint Hills faces off against massive Kansas storm system, and the spirit persists appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Yellowstone closure impacts Kansas travelers

HUTCHINSON Kan. (KWCH) - Devastating flooding in the nation’s oldest national park is changing travel plans for families across the country. Among them is a Hutchinson family who may miss out on seeing a bucket-list destination. The overflowed Yellowstone River roared through the national park, bringing destruction with it....
HUTCHINSON, KS
kcur.org

Where's the wheat, Kansas?

A large-scale drought has taken hold in western Kansas, leaving many wheat farmers with around half of their annual yield. As if a drop in U.S. exports wasn't bad enough, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has put a stop to a major world producer of wheat. Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with High Plains Public Radio reporter David Condos and western Kansas farmer Vance Ehmke about the consequences of such a shortage.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KVOE

Emporia Jr Spartans split with Kansas Senators

The Emporia Jr Spartan baseball team split a doubleheader with the Kansas Senators Tuesday night. The Senators won the first game 15-4. The Senators scored 5 runs in the 3rd inning, then added 3 runs in the 4th and scored 4 runs in the 6th inning. The Jr Spartans won...
EMPORIA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas governor signs proclamation recognizing Juneteenth as holiday in state

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Wednesday stopped in Wichita in part to sign a proclamation recognizing Juneteenth in Kansas. The signing, at the Kansas African American Museum, recognizes the nation’s newest federal holiday coming up next Sunday, June 19. Juneteenth marks the complete emancipation of...
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Miss Kansas win 'still surreal' for Hensley

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The newly crowned Miss Kansas, Ayanna Hensley, is still running on adrenaline and shock after being crowned in Pratt on Saturday. "I don't think it will set in until a couple weeks down the road," Hensley said. "It's still just so surreal to me. When it was time for crowning, the feeling, you can't describe. The best way I can describe it is static. When you're holding hands with the first runner up or the current Miss Kansas, you just never really know, but at that moment, you know, you're both so qualified and you're both so ready for this moment. If you look back at my crowning moment with my awesome first runner up, Jetta Smith, she was actually speaking over me, she was speaking over the legacy that I'll leave as Miss Kansas and as Ayanna, myself. I'm getting really emotional in that moment. From that moment on, it's been a whirlwind."
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Madison woman airlifted after her bicycle hits vehicle

A Madison woman was airlifted for medical treatment after her bicycle hit another vehicle Thursday morning. Greenwood County Sheriff Heath Samuels tells KVOE News Sandy Schawe was southbound in the 3500 block of Kansas Highway 99 outside Madison when the incident happened around 7:15 am. Samuels tells KVOE News Schawe turned left — into the side of a vehicle driven by Seth Van Pool of Eureka.
MADISON, KS
KSNT

Rain chances return for some tonight

More high heat and humidity expected through next week. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Geary, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties until 8 PM Thursday, Jun 16th. There’s a cold front that will try to make it through the area...
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas Humane Society, near capacity, offering major dog discounts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Facing a “major crisis,” the Kansas Humane Society is offering significant discounts for dog adoptions this weekend. KHS President and CEO Emily Hurst, who spoke at Mayor Brandon Whipple’s weekly press conference on Thursday, said the Humane Society has approximately 10 kennels left. The organization’s website shows approximately 160 combined dogs and cats up for adoption. It’s a crisis that has prompted KHS to offer dog adoptions for $25 during a special event this Saturday.
WICHITA, KS

Community Policy