Environment

We're Not Done with Super Hot Weather

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe still have more opportunities for excessive heat. After cooling back off into the 80s for a few days,...

www.kaaltv.com

The Independent

Londoners bask in hot weather as temperatures reach 29C across capital

Londoners were treated to scorching temperatures this week, as the capital hit 29 degrees celcius on Thursday (16 June).Sunnier spells are expected on Friday, with temperatures of 32 degrees celcius according to Met Office predictions.Pollen levels were predicted to be very high and a level 7 UV index health warning was issued on Thursday.This video shows people enjoying the sunshine on the boating lake at Alexandra Palace, north London.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Nicola Sturgeon seeks to launch new campaign for Scottish independenceKate Middleton hosts roundtable with ministers on early years developmentEnglish pub receives heritage status as surviving Victorian luncheon bar’
Reuters

Heatwave scorches central U.S., people urged to stay indoors

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - A heatwave will bake the southwestern and central United States starting on Monday when record-breaking temperatures are expected to soar above 100 degrees (38C), with forecasters warning people to stay indoors and drink plenty of fluids. A large swath of the nation, stretching from central...
wfit.org

Stifling heat wave this week over most of the state

A record setting heat wave is developing over the Southeast, including over the state of Florida. Several days of temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices near 110 degrees are expected this week. A Heat Advisory is already in effect over the westernmost counties of the Florida Panhandle.
Grist

Record-breaking heat wave sprawls across US

Summer heat descended on the desert Southwest and parts of the Western U.S. over the weekend, breaking temperature records and prompting federal officials to issue excessive heat warnings for approximately 53 million Americans. The National Weather Service called the heat “oppressive” and said to expect critical fire weather conditions across a large portion of the Southwest and the Rockies through Monday.
natureworldnews.com

Another Set of Record Breaking Heat Wave Will Hit the American West

A record-breaking heat wave has swept the United States, raising concerns among medical professionals that excessive heat is wreaking havoc on public health. Over the weekend, summer heat scorched the arid Southwest and sections of the Western United States, shattering temperature records and leading government officials to issue extreme heat warnings for 53 million Americans. The National Weather Service described the heat as "oppressive," predicting hazardous fire weather throughout most Southwest and Rockies through Monday.
