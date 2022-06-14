ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Boyfriend indicted for killing woman’s son over $5

By Destinee Hannah
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted after officers said he killed his girlfriend’s son during an argument over money, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The incident happened last year in July in the 800 block of Randle Street. Investigators said 18-year-old Zaqune Harris got into an argument with Michael Robinson, 32, over a $5 debt.

During the argument, investigators said Robinson went to his car to get a shotgun. He then shot Harris once in the chest before placing the gun back into the car, according to the press release. Investigators also said Robinson moved the car a short distance from the scene.

Harris was pronounced dead on the scene.

Robinson has also been previously convicted of aggravated assault in another case.

He is now being charged with first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

Robinson is being held without bond.

