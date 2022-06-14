ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dania Beach, FL

Driver blames faulty gate for collision with Brightline train

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28S5o9_0gAD7SEi00
Photo: Getty Images

Dania Beach, FL - A driver whose vehicle was struck by a Brightline train is blaming a faulty gate for causing the collision.

Quindlyn Rogers and her 7-year-old daughter were driving in Rogers' car when it was hit by the Brightline train at the West Dixie Highway crossover just north of Sheridan Street in Dania on Monday.

Rogers says that crews working on the crossing didn’t warn her a train was coming and that the gate wasn’t working properly, telling WSVN News "nobody gave me no indication, ‘Stop, ma’am. Don’t go.' That track sign was not down.”

However, crew members working at the crossing said one of them did warn her, with worker Carlos Aragunde telling WSVN "she stopped right on top of the track, because one of our guys on the other side told her to stop."

Aragunde also denied Rodgers claims that the gate wasn't working, insisting the crossing gate arms were operational.

Rogers said she’s thankful her and her daughter weren’t hurt in the crash, telling WSVN that if her vehicle had been further on the tracks, they would have been killed.

The Brightline train sliced off the front part of Rodgers' white sedan.

Officials with the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Brightline said everything was working properly.

Comments / 5

Bummer
2d ago

I witnessed yesterday how ppl would go around the gates and even stand in the middle due to the traffic they formed. We need to start being more patient and just wait till gates open.

Reply
2
joe
2d ago

“She’s super lucky most people don’t make it when the train hits your car. And why would she stop on the tracks for any reason good Lord

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Person Reportedly Killed in Miami Gardens Car Crash

Police are investigating an early morning car crash in Miami Gardens that reportedly killed at least one person. Officers responded to the scene just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of 27th Avenue and Miami Gardens Drive, where the car was seen crashed into a fence. Investigators have not confirmed...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Fatal crash causes closures along Palmetto Expressway in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died following a crash just off the Palmetto Expressway. A Chevy minivan collided with another vehicle on the southbound lanes of Northwest 57th Avenue near 167th Street, just before 6 a.m., Wednesday. 7SkyForce showed footage of tarps over the windows of the...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dania Beach, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Dania Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Dania Beach, FL
Click10.com

Red Cross assisting several people following fire in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A residential fire in Pembroke Pines has left several people, including children, in need of a place to stay. The fire broke out Wednesday morning on Northwest 16th Court and impacted several units, authorities said. According to police, Pembroke Pines firefighters extinguished the blaze on...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
CBS Miami

Fatal police-involved shooting in SW Miami-Dade under investigation

MIAMI – Miami Dade police say they were forced to open fire during a domestic call in Kendale Lakes.  Police received two 911 calls about 8:20 Wednesday night. Both calls described the same situation. A woman could be heard screaming at the Pepperhill Apartment complex located at 8202 SW 149th Avenue.  Police say when they arrived at the door of the apartment, they could hear the altercation.  Officers were able to gain entry and found 21-year-old Richard Hollis holding two knives.  Officers first shielded Hollis' mother from the danger and tried to deescalate the situation.  Hollis wouldn't comply and Miami Dade Police say an officer was forced to open fire ultimately killing Hollis.   The FDLE has taken over the investigation. Investigators from the State's Attorney's Office were also on scene Wednesday night.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wsvn News
cbs12.com

Toddler in diaper found wandering in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A toddler was found in nothing but his diapers in Lake Worth on Wednesday. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the child was found in the area of North B Street and 7th Avenue North. He is described as a young boy,...
LAKE WORTH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Click10.com

Officers detain gunman at condo’s balcony in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A police military-like unit responded to the threat of a gunman who was standing on a balcony at the Drake Tower condominium on Tuesday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale. According to Detective Ali Adamson, crisis negotiators with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department talked to the man...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Detectives seek to identify grand theft suspect in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating a grand theft and needs the public’s help. The incident occurred at 515 E. Las Olas Boulevard between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., Friday. According to a preliminary investigation by detectives, the suspect stole a victim’s credit...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Officer gave 5 tickets for car’s tinted windows

A Miami Beach Police officer gave him seven tickets, five of them for each car window that was tinted. Legal or illegal? That’s why this young man turned to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. His name is Nerey, not uncommon, and then I asked how he got that...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

1 Dead, 3 Critically Injured in Overnight Miami Gardens Crash

Police are investigating an overnight crash in Miami Gardens that left one dead and three hospitalized in critical condition. The incident occurred at the 2500 Block of NW 183rd Street at approximately 12:56 a.m. on Sunday. Units from the Miami Gardens Police Department responded to an accident where a vehicle...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy