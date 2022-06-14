Driver blames faulty gate for collision with Brightline train

Photo: Getty Images

Dania Beach, FL - A driver whose vehicle was struck by a Brightline train is blaming a faulty gate for causing the collision.

Quindlyn Rogers and her 7-year-old daughter were driving in Rogers' car when it was hit by the Brightline train at the West Dixie Highway crossover just north of Sheridan Street in Dania on Monday.

Rogers says that crews working on the crossing didn’t warn her a train was coming and that the gate wasn’t working properly, telling WSVN News "nobody gave me no indication, ‘Stop, ma’am. Don’t go.' That track sign was not down.”

However, crew members working at the crossing said one of them did warn her, with worker Carlos Aragunde telling WSVN "she stopped right on top of the track, because one of our guys on the other side told her to stop."

Aragunde also denied Rodgers claims that the gate wasn't working, insisting the crossing gate arms were operational.

Rogers said she’s thankful her and her daughter weren’t hurt in the crash, telling WSVN that if her vehicle had been further on the tracks, they would have been killed.

The Brightline train sliced off the front part of Rodgers' white sedan.

Officials with the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Brightline said everything was working properly.