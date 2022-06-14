ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rollover crash: Driver cited

By Rob Hagan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst responders raced to the scene of a rollover crash on Monday afternoon in Grand Junction. A Black Nissan SUV, and a white...

nbc11news.com

Colorado River drowning victim identified

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Officials released the name of the woman who died while paddleboarding on the Colorado River Wednesday. Kimberly Moore, a 42-year-old Grand Junction resident, was with a group of six others Wednesday when they hit debris in the water near the 5th Street bridge. The others made it to safety, but Moore disappeared under the water.
The Denver Gazette

Paddleboarder dies in Mesa County

A woman who went missing while paddleboarding in Mesa County has died, according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a group of people needing assistance in the Colorado River at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Sheriff's Office. They were paddleboarding, kayaking and river rafting when they...
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Camper fire reported on Dorothy Avenue

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A fire inside a camper trailer has been reported on Dorothy Avenue. One trailer was consumed and another was damaged. Currently, no injuries or deaths have been reported. Current details are scarce, but more will be released as they become available.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Palisade Plunge heat exposure victim identified

PALISADE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Coroner’s Office announced Thursday that 53-year-old Colorado Springs resident Jeffery Higgins was killed due to heat exposure on the Palisade Plunge trail on June 11. The manner of death has been ruled as an accident. Additional details will be released as they...
PALISADE, CO
Grand Junction river rescue

UPDATE: The missing woman that was pulled out of the Colorado River and transported to the hospital has been pronounced dead, according to an official with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. Mesa County Search and Rescue teams sprang into action Wednesday afternoon responding to reports of people needing help...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Grand Junction inmate confirmed to have died from Fentanyl overdose

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Coroner’s office announced Thursday 28-year-old Grand Junction resident died from a Fentanyl overdose while in the custody of the Mesa County Detention Facility at the end of May. Officials say Alizon Lopez was found unresponsive in a cell shared with another...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

UPDATE: Six rescued from Colorado River, one person dies

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Update: The woman who was taken to the hospital after being pulled out of the river near the 5th Street Bridge has died. According to the Mesa County Sherriff’s Office, the Mesa County Coroner’s Office is responsible for determining the person’s cause of death and will release the person’s name when appropriate.
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Grand Junction woman in serious condition after getting hit by train

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Grand Junction woman is in serious condition after getting hit by a train early this morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The 44-year-old woman’s identity has not been released at this time. The CSP said she and a white Ford Escape were hit by the train around 2:10 a.m. Sunday, near 12 Road and Highway 6 & 50.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Police looking for suspects in shooting at grocery store

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department is looking for the suspects in a shooting that happened Saturday night at the 12th Street City Market. Shortly after 8 pm on June 11, the GJPD was called to the City Market on the corner of 12th Street and Patterson Road in Grand Junction to reports of gunshots.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Mountain biker dies on a popular biking trail

PALISADE, Colo. (KJCT) - A 52-year-old Colorado Springs man died from a heat-related illness while riding his mountain bike on the Palisade Plunge Trail. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said this happened around 6:45 pm Saturday, June 11, near mile marker 28 on the trail. Investigators said the man was riding alone on the trail and ran out of water.
PALISADE, CO
1230 ESPN

Murder Charges: Grand Junction Police Make Arrest In 2018 Missing Persons Case

A Grand Junction man has been arrested in connection with the death of his mother in 2018 and has been charged with first-degree murder. After a nearly four-year investigation, 54-year-old Richard Vandervelde of Grand Junction has been charged with the murder of his mother, Sylvia Frens. Vandervelde was a person of interest back in 2018, but it wasn't until March of this year when police scored a major breakthrough in the case which led to the arrest.
westernslopenow.com

Victim Advocate Program recruiting

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Victim Advocate Program is recruiting new volunteers. Victim advocates play a critical role in helping survivors begin to heal, in the aftermath of crime or other traumatic events. Studies have shown the sooner a person who experiences trauma gets support, the sooner they begin...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests implement stage 1 fire restrictions

GMUG NAT’L FORESTS, Colo. (KJCT) - Stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect for the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests as of Friday, June 17. Under Stage 1 fire restrictions, campfires are only allowed within designated fire grates in developed campgrounds. Fires of any kind are banned outside of developed areas. Smoking is banned outside of enclosed vehicles, buildings, developed recreation sites, and completely barren areas. Explosives of any kind, including fireworks and explosive targets, are banned. Welding or operation of open-flame welding torches is banned. Combustion engines without installed spark arrestors in working condition are banned.
MESA, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

UPDATE: Interstate 70 eastbound reopens at Glenwood Springs after fire near Dotsero

Interstate 70 eastbound has reopened Sunday night through Glenwood Canyon following a roadside fire near Dotsero, according to a Garfield County Communications Authority text alert update sent at 9:19 p.m. The fire was reportedly near Dotsero and burning on about 1 to 2 acres, according to Eagle County emergency alerts....
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Weekend Death On Western Colorado’s Palisade Plunge Trail

A weekend bike ride on the Palisade PlungeTrail ended tragically for a visitor from Colorado Springs. According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, a 52-year-old male from Colorado Springs was riding alone on the trail Saturday when he apparently ran out of water and began suffering from a heat-related illness. A group of three riders stopped to help and called 9-1-1 at about 6:45 Saturday evening.
KJCT8

Missing person of four years found dead at her home in Grand Junction

WE'VE BEEN HEARING FROM VIEWERS ASKING US TO ANSWER QUESTIONS ABOUT THE UPCOMING PARTY PRIMARY ELECTION AMID SOME CONFUSION AMONG AFFILIATED VOTERS.. THE MESA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE BUSTED TWO MEN ACCUSED OF BREAKING INTO CARS AT TRAIL HEADS AND OTHER PLACES IN MESA COUNTY... Fruita community gathers to celebrate 13-year-old...
KRDO News Channel 13

Fentanyl distribution arrests part of U.S. Attorney’s effort to curb fentanyl deaths

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mark Harold and Junior Anthony Highline, both of Grand Junction, are facing federal fentanyl distribution charges following their arrest on May 25, 2022. The allegations include that fentanyl they distributed resulted in death. In recent months, the United States District Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado has told 13 The post Fentanyl distribution arrests part of U.S. Attorney’s effort to curb fentanyl deaths appeared first on KRDO.

