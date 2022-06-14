Rollover crash: Driver cited

A Grand Junction man has been arrested in connection with the death of his mother in 2018 and has been charged with first-degree murder. After a nearly four-year investigation, 54-year-old Richard Vandervelde of Grand Junction has been charged with the murder of his mother, Sylvia Frens. Vandervelde was a person of interest back in 2018, but it wasn't until March of this year when police scored a major breakthrough in the case which led to the arrest.

