SNP MP Patrick Grady: I have learned significant lessons

Nicola Sturgeon has claimed the Conservatives are “terrified” of another vote on Scottish independence after the party’s leader in Scotland challenged her priorities.The First Minister launched a new campaign for another referendum on independence earlier this week, publishing the first in a series of papers that will make up the prospectus for an independent Scotland.Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson said the Scottish Government plans to hold a vote in October next year.We could build a new Scotland.Wealthier, fairer and happier.A new series of papers will set out how an independent Scotland could work.Explore more at https://t.co/GSg61IyPRY#ANewScotland pic.twitter.com/1uuGhs6Ztz— Scottish Government (@scotgov) June...
