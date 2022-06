Five Teenagers Involved in Rollover Accident Near Napa. A solo vehicle crash near Napa injured three teenagers in which the driver, 18, was alleged to be drunk driving. The accident happened along Silverado Trail near Yountville Cross Road around 12:05 in the morning, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report, when the driver reportedly lost control, the vehicle rolled and then struck a utility pole. Three of the five occupants riding in the Honda Civic were taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, one of them, an American Canyon resident, with major injuries.

NAPA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO