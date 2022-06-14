How To Grip A Golf Club

Having the perfect golf grip is one of the fundamentals it is really important to get right. You might swing the club beautifully, but if you have a grip that is too weak or strong, you’re still going to struggle to hit the ball consistently straight.

It's also worth considering the size of your hands. Those with smaller hands tend to have a weak golf grip as the club sits too much in the palms. To check if this might be the cause of your issues, look to see how many knuckles are visible on your lead hand. If only one or less, it's time to make a change as this is likely causing you to lose power and leak the ball to the right.

Having a good grip helps to release the clubface through the hitting zone, creating a more efficient impact position , which equals more distance. So, how do you grip a golf club? Here are my tips...

Point the V at your shoulder

The 'V' created between your thumb and index finger should point towards your trail shoulder (Image credit: Future)

To generate more leverage in the backswing, the club needs to sit more in the fingers. Aim to get the 'V' created between your thumb and index finger pointing towards your right shoulder, as per the image above. If done correctly, this will give you a lot more control of the clubface, allowing you to hit the ball further and straighter.

Lower = more control

This isn’t talked about as much as it should be, but a lot of people place their hands too high up on the grip. Most of the best golf grips have a line or cap at the top and you want at least that bit sticking out above the top of your hands.

From there, you want the back of the grip to be sitting right in the fold of your fingers, before wrapping your right hand around.

Aim for two knuckles

Golfers will often grip the club incorrectly with a 'long thumb', as demonstrated above (Image credit: Future)

When gripping the club with the lead hand, a lot of people end up with a very long thumb. Instead, try and make sure there is no gap between your thumb and index finger. If you do this, as you put your trail hand in place, you should see the first two knuckles of your left hand when you look down – this gives you a perfect neutral golf grip .