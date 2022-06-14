Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Pembina, Steele, Traill, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 07:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall; Pennington; Polk The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Marshall County in northwestern Minnesota Northwestern Polk County in northwestern Minnesota Southern Kittson County in northwestern Minnesota Northwestern Pennington County in northwestern Minnesota Grand Forks County in northeastern North Dakota Northeastern Nelson County in northeastern North Dakota Walsh County in northeastern North Dakota Southeastern Pembina County in northeastern North Dakota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 730 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mapes to near Kempton to near Portland, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Larimore around 735 AM CDT. Arvilla and Holmes around 740 AM CDT. Thompson, Whitman and Mekinock around 745 AM CDT. Merrifield, Grand Forks and Bygland around 750 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Lankin, East Grand Forks and Mallory. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 127 and 207. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

