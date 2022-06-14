ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Chester, Union, York by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gaston, Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gaston; Mecklenburg THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL MECKLENBURG AND EASTERN GASTON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for the Piedmont of North Carolina.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Gaston, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for the Piedmont of North Carolina. Target Area: Cabarrus; Gaston; Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Cabarrus, eastern Lincoln, central Mecklenburg and northeastern Gaston Counties through 545 PM EDT At 511 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles west of Huntersville, or 5 miles southwest of Ramsey Creek Park, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Uptown Charlotte, Huntersville, Central Charlotte, Northeast Charlotte, Southwest Charlotte, Northwest Charlotte, Cornelius, Mt Holly, Harrisburg and Westport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Anson, Stanly by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anson; Stanly THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ANSON AND STANLY COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central North Carolina. A Severe Thunderstorm remains in effect from southern Stanly County, including Norwood, and most of Anson County until 615 PM EDT. See Severe Thunderstorm 144 for more information.
ANSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfield, Newberry by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Fairfield; Newberry The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Fairfield County in central South Carolina Northern Newberry County in central South Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 513 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Blair, or 8 miles northeast of Newberry, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Newberry, VC Summer Nuclear Station, Whitmire, Newberry County Airport, Blair, Newberry County Detention Center, US-176 and SC- 34 Crossroads, Henderson Island, Belfast Wildlife Management Area, Maybington Fire Station, Feasterville Fire Station, Bush River Fire Station and Enoree Ranger District Office. This includes Interstate 26 between mile markers 62 and 76. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anson, Stanly by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anson; Stanly The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Anson County in central North Carolina Southeastern Stanly County in central North Carolina * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 507 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Marshville, or 16 miles northeast of Monroe, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wadesboro, Ansonville, Polkton, Norwood, Peachland, White Store and Lake Tillery. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANSON COUNTY, NC

